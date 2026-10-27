IndiaMART Q2 FY27 Profit Rises 10% To ₹90.8 Crore, Revenue Climbs 9.6% To ₹428.6 Crore

IndiaMART's Q2 FY27 consolidated profit rose 9.8 percent to Rs 90.8 crore. |

Mumbai: IndiaMART InterMESH Limited reported a 9.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.8 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 82.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 9.6 percent to Rs 428.6 crore from Rs 391 crore, according to the company's audited financial results filed with stock exchanges on Tuesday, October 27.

Quarterly Performance

The company's consolidated total income increased to Rs 421 crore from Rs 401.2 crore in Q2 FY26, representing a 4.9 percent rise.

Total expenses stood at Rs 276.3 crore, compared with Rs 269.2 crore a year earlier, marking a 2.6 percent increase.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 129.4 crore from Rs 118.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs 15.09 from Rs 13.77.

Sequential Decline

Despite annual growth, IndiaMART witnessed a sharp sequential decline in profitability.

Consolidated net profit fell 47.3 percent from Rs 172.2 crore in the June quarter to Rs 90.8 crore in the September quarter.

However, revenue from operations increased 3.4 percent from Rs 414.4 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Other income turned negative at Rs 7.6 crore during the September quarter, compared with positive other income of Rs 106.7 crore in the preceding quarter.

Segment Performance

Revenue from web and related services increased to Rs 388.8 crore from Rs 360.3 crore a year earlier.

Accounting software services generated revenue of Rs 39.8 crore, compared with Rs 30.7 crore in Q2 FY26.

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The accounting software segment reported a positive segment result of Rs 3.2 crore, against a loss of Rs 0.5 crore a year earlier.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit increased 11.3 percent to Rs 263 crore from Rs 236.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 10.5 percent to Rs 843 crore from Rs 763.1 crore.

Auditor Review

The company's board approved the audited results on October 27, 2026.

Statutory auditor B S R & Co. LLP issued an unmodified audit opinion on the consolidated financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.