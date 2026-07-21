IndiaMART InterMESH Profit Jumps 12% To ₹172.2 Crore In Q1 FY27, Plans New Finance Subsidiary

IndiaMart

Mumbai: IndiaMART InterMESH Limited announced on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, a consolidated net profit of ₹172.2 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 12.18% increase from ₹153.5 crore in the same period last year. Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹521.1 crore.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹414.4 crore. This represents an 11.36% increase compared to ₹372.1 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Expenses

The company's total consolidated expenses for the first quarter of FY27 were ₹274.8 crore. This is up from ₹246.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹28.66. This figure is based on a face value of ₹10 per share.

New Subsidiary Planned

The board approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary named “IndiaMART Finance Limited” in India. This is subject to receiving necessary approvals.

Segment Performance

The 'Web and Related Services' segment reported a revenue of ₹375.9 crore and a segment result of ₹149.2 crore for the quarter. The 'Accounting Software Services' segment recorded a revenue of ₹38.5 crore but posted a segment loss of ₹2.7 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.