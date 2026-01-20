IndiaMART InterMESH Profit Surges 56% YoY To ₹1,883 Million In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 13%

IndiaMART InterMESH Limited reported a strong financial performance in the December quarter. |

Mumbai: IndiaMART InterMESH Limited reported a strong financial performance in the December quarter, posting a 55.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,883 million in Q3 FY26, aided by steady revenue growth and a sharp rise in other income. Revenue from operations increased 13.3 percent YoY to Rs 4,016 million, while profit more than doubled sequentially from Rs 827 million in Q2 FY26, reflecting a robust quarterly earnings momentum.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the B2B marketplace operator recorded total income of Rs 5,370 million, compared with Rs 3,992 million in the year-ago period. Sequentially, total income jumped sharply due to a surge in other income to Rs 1,354 million from Rs 102 million in the September quarter. Operating revenue grew 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, underscoring stable business traction despite a challenging macro environment. Net profit also rose significantly from Rs 1,210 million in Q3 FY25, highlighting improved profitability.

Sequential growth builds momentum

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit after tax surged 127.7 percent, supported by controlled cost escalation and higher non-operating income. Total expenses in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 2,754 million, up a modest 2.3 percent sequentially, largely due to higher employee benefit expenses. Employee costs rose to Rs 1,823 million, reflecting wage revisions and the impact of new labour codes, while depreciation and finance costs remained broadly stable. Operating leverage continued to support margins during the quarter.

Key drivers and segment performance

IndiaMART’s core web and related services segment remained the primary growth engine, contributing Rs 3,681 million to quarterly revenue. The accounting software services segment reported revenue of Rs 335 million, showing steady traction. Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 31.37 in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 13.77 in the previous quarter and Rs 20.18 a year earlier, mirroring the strong earnings expansion.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 2025, consolidated revenue rose 17.2 percent YoY to Rs 14,027 million, while net profit increased 14.7 percent to Rs 4,245 million. The company maintained healthy cash generation and balance sheet strength, positioning it well for sustained growth through the remainder of the financial year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company. Figures are rounded for readability. Investors should refer to official filings before making investment decisions.