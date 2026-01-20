 IndiaMART InterMESH Profit Surges 56% YoY To ₹1,883 Million In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 13%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndiaMART InterMESH Profit Surges 56% YoY To ₹1,883 Million In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 13%

IndiaMART InterMESH Profit Surges 56% YoY To ₹1,883 Million In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 13%

IndiaMART InterMESH posted strong Q3 FY26 results, with net profit jumping 55.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,883 million, aided by steady operating revenue growth and a sharp rise in other income. Controlled costs and higher earnings lifted profitability and EPS, reinforcing robust quarterly momentum.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
IndiaMART InterMESH Limited reported a strong financial performance in the December quarter. |

Mumbai: IndiaMART InterMESH Limited reported a strong financial performance in the December quarter, posting a 55.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,883 million in Q3 FY26, aided by steady revenue growth and a sharp rise in other income. Revenue from operations increased 13.3 percent YoY to Rs 4,016 million, while profit more than doubled sequentially from Rs 827 million in Q2 FY26, reflecting a robust quarterly earnings momentum.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the B2B marketplace operator recorded total income of Rs 5,370 million, compared with Rs 3,992 million in the year-ago period. Sequentially, total income jumped sharply due to a surge in other income to Rs 1,354 million from Rs 102 million in the September quarter. Operating revenue grew 2.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, underscoring stable business traction despite a challenging macro environment. Net profit also rose significantly from Rs 1,210 million in Q3 FY25, highlighting improved profitability.

Read Also
Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip
article-image

Sequential growth builds momentum

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit after tax surged 127.7 percent, supported by controlled cost escalation and higher non-operating income. Total expenses in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 2,754 million, up a modest 2.3 percent sequentially, largely due to higher employee benefit expenses. Employee costs rose to Rs 1,823 million, reflecting wage revisions and the impact of new labour codes, while depreciation and finance costs remained broadly stable. Operating leverage continued to support margins during the quarter.

FPJ Shorts
‘Not A Natural Part Of Denmark’: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov On Greenland Amid Trump's Push For US Takeover Of Island
‘Not A Natural Part Of Denmark’: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov On Greenland Amid Trump's Push For US Takeover Of Island
Karnataka DGP Dr Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Office Romances
Karnataka DGP Dr Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Office Romances
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur District School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Win Hearts Online
Viral Video: Rajasthan’s Jodhpur District School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Win Hearts Online
Read Also
ITC Hotels Q3 FY26 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue, Sequential Growth Strengthens Despite One-Time...
article-image

Key drivers and segment performance

IndiaMART’s core web and related services segment remained the primary growth engine, contributing Rs 3,681 million to quarterly revenue. The accounting software services segment reported revenue of Rs 335 million, showing steady traction. Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 31.37 in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 13.77 in the previous quarter and Rs 20.18 a year earlier, mirroring the strong earnings expansion.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 2025, consolidated revenue rose 17.2 percent YoY to Rs 14,027 million, while net profit increased 14.7 percent to Rs 4,245 million. The company maintained healthy cash generation and balance sheet strength, positioning it well for sustained growth through the remainder of the financial year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company. Figures are rounded for readability. Investors should refer to official filings before making investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiaMART InterMESH Profit Surges 56% YoY To ₹1,883 Million In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 13%
IndiaMART InterMESH Profit Surges 56% YoY To ₹1,883 Million In Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 13%
Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points In 2 Days, ₹12 Lakh Crore Wiped Out — Here’s Why The Indian Stock...
Sensex Crashes 1,400 Points In 2 Days, ₹12 Lakh Crore Wiped Out — Here’s Why The Indian Stock...
Elon Musk Sparks Buzz With Poll On Buying Ryanair After Starlink Wi-Fi Spat With Airline CEO
Elon Musk Sparks Buzz With Poll On Buying Ryanair After Starlink Wi-Fi Spat With Airline CEO
Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip
Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip
India's Largest Fintech IPO Looms: PhonePe Secures SEBI Approval, Files UDRHP Soon As Offer For Sale
India's Largest Fintech IPO Looms: PhonePe Secures SEBI Approval, Files UDRHP Soon As Offer For Sale