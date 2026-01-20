 Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip

Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip

Gujarat Gas posted a 19.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 265.6 crore in Q3 FY26, despite a 10.8 percent decline in revenue to Rs 3,865.1 crore. Improved cost control supported profitability, though profit moderated sequentially amid lower volumes.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Gujarat Gas Limited reported a 19.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 265.6 crore in the December quarter (Q3 FY26), even as revenue from operations declined to Rs 3,865.1 crore. The city gas distributor posted lower volumes and softer realisations compared to the year-ago period, but profitability improved on a favourable cost structure. Sequentially, profit moderated from Rs 281.0 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting quarter-on-quarter pressure.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Gujarat Gas’ total income stood at Rs 3,919.7 crore, down 10.7 percent YoY and 3.3 percent QoQ. Profit before tax increased to Rs 358.0 crore, compared with Rs 300.2 crore in Q3 FY25, though it was lower than Rs 377.9 crore recorded in the preceding quarter. Net profit growth was supported by controlled operating expenses and stable employee costs, even as gas sourcing costs remained elevated.

Sequential performance moderates
On a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined 2.9 percent QoQ, while net profit slipped 5.5 percent. Total expenses during the quarter fell to Rs 3,561.7 crore from Rs 3,674.1 crore in Q2 FY26, aided by marginally lower gas purchase costs and stable overheads. Depreciation expense rose to Rs 135.2 crore, reflecting ongoing capital expenditure in distribution infrastructure. There were no exceptional items during the quarter.

Read Also
Q3 Earnings Alert, 17 Companies Including TCS & HCL Technologies To Report Results Today, What to...
article-image

Margins supported by cost discipline

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip
Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip
IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Schedule, Venues, Full Squads In India's Final Series Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026
IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Schedule, Venues, Full Squads In India's Final Series Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's Waka-Waka Goes Viral
'Zamina-Mina Khamma Ghani, Welcome To Rajasthan': Video Of Folk Musicians Singing Shakira's Waka-Waka Goes Viral
India's Largest Fintech IPO Looms: PhonePe Secures SEBI Approval, Files UDRHP Soon As Offer For Sale
India's Largest Fintech IPO Looms: PhonePe Secures SEBI Approval, Files UDRHP Soon As Offer For Sale

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 3.86, compared with Rs 3.22 in Q3 FY25, underlining improved profitability despite lower topline. Tax expense for the quarter was Rs 92.4 crore, translating into an effective tax rate within the normal range. The company continues to operate as a single-reportable segment in natural gas distribution.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 2025, Gujarat Gas reported revenue of Rs 11,909.4 crore, down 7.6 percent YoY, while net profit increased 1.8 percent to Rs 873.4 crore. The steady nine-month profitability reflects operational resilience amid fluctuating gas prices and demand conditions, positioning the company with stable earnings momentum going into the final quarter of FY26.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip
Gujarat Gas Q3 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹265.6 Crore Despite Revenue Dip
India's Largest Fintech IPO Looms: PhonePe Secures SEBI Approval, Files UDRHP Soon As Offer For Sale
India's Largest Fintech IPO Looms: PhonePe Secures SEBI Approval, Files UDRHP Soon As Offer For Sale
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3...
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3...
ITC Hotels Q3 FY26 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue, Sequential Growth Strengthens Despite One-Time...
ITC Hotels Q3 FY26 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue, Sequential Growth Strengthens Despite One-Time...