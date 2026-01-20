 Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Donald Trump threatened 200 percent tariffs on French wine after France signalled it may reject his 'Board of Peace' proposal. He also shared a private message from President Macron, as tensions rose over Greenland and US foreign policy intentions.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Donald Trump threatened 200 percent tariffs on French wine. | File Image |

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a massive 200 percent tariff on French wine and champagne, escalating tensions with France. The warning came after Paris reportedly decided not to accept Trump’s invitation to join his proposed 'Board of Peace.'

Speaking publicly, Trump said he would place steep tariffs on French wine and champagne if France refuses to cooperate. Referring to French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said France would eventually agree, but added that joining the board was still Macron’s choice.

The proposed 'Board of Peace' was initially presented as a body to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza after the conflict. However, reports suggest that its scope is broader and not limited only to Gaza. This wider role appears to have raised concerns in Paris.

Trump further fuelled the controversy by sharing a private message he received from President Macron on his social media platform, Truth Social. In the message, Macron reportedly said that both leaders agree on issues related to Iran and Syria. However, he expressed confusion over Trump’s strong interest in Greenland, a territory that belongs to Denmark.

Macron also suggested meeting Trump and other G7 leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He mentioned the possibility of involving leaders from Ukraine, Denmark, Syria, and Russia, and even offered to host Trump for dinner.

Tensions increased after France mocked the US stance on Greenland. The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs posted sarcastic comments on social media, criticising US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s explanation for Trump’s focus on the Arctic region. The post compared Trump’s logic to causing damage now to prevent a possible future problem, using examples like burning a house to avoid a fire later.

Bessent had earlier defended Trump, saying the US president was concerned about long-term security threats in the Arctic, especially from Russia. He said that if Greenland were attacked in the future, NATO allies, including the US, could be drawn into conflict.

France reacted strongly to Trump’s tariff threat. A source close to President Macron told AFP that such threats are 'unacceptable' and 'ineffective,' adding that trade pressure should not be used to influence foreign policy decisions.

