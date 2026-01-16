 US President Donald Trump Warns Of Tariffs On Countries That 'Don't Go Along' His Greenland Plan
US President Donald Trump warned he could impose trade tariffs on countries that oppose his proposal to take control of Greenland, citing national security concerns. Speaking at the White House, Trump reiterated his stance as talks with Denmark and Greenland continued. Danish officials said major disagreements remain, even as all sides agreed to pursue further dialogue.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that he could impose trade tariffs on countries that refuse to support his proposal to take control of Greenland. Speaking at the White House, Trump said, "I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," Mr Trump said at the White House.

Earlier also Trump has used tariffs and economic pressure as diplomatic tool. During his tenure, his administration imposed punitive measures on countries purchasing Russian oil and recently, announced tariffs targeting nations involved in trade with Iran.

Senior representatives from the United States, Denmark and Greenland recently met in Washington for direct talks on Trump’s proposal.

Following the discussions with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said a “fundamental disagreement” remained. He added that Copenhagen had not expected Washington to shift its stance.

Despite ongoing differences, the three parties agreed to establish a high-level working group aimed at identifying potential areas of compromise. Rasmussen said the group would focus on addressing US security concerns while respecting Denmark’s “red lines,” noting that both countries are NATO allies.

As diplomatic efforts continued, Denmark announced plans to strengthen its military presence in Greenland, joined by several European partners. France, Germany, Norway and Sweden said they would deploy small numbers of troops in what officials described as a symbolic but deliberate gesture of support for Denmark. Britain and Germany also confirmed limited troop deployments linked to Arctic security exercises.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, holds strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic and its proximity to emerging shipping routes and military corridors.

The US already maintains a military presence in Greenland, and Arctic security has become a growing concern amid increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

