Indo SMC SME IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1, Raised ₹26.16 Crore From Anchor Investors

Indo SMC Ltd's Rs 91.95-crore SME IPO was fully subscribed on its opening day on January 13, 2026, with bids for 41.65 lakh shares against 41.06 lakh offered. Retail investors subscribed 1.60 times, non-institutional investors fully subscribed, while QIBs saw no participation yet. The Ahmedabad-based firm, maker of SMC, FRP products, and electrical components, raised Rs 26.16 crore from anchors.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The initial public offering of Indo SMC, a manufacturer of infrastructural applications, was fully subscribed on the first day of the offer on Tuesday. The SME initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 41.65 lakh equity shares against 41.06 lakh shares on offer, according to the BSE data. Individual investors received 1.60 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors subscribed 100 per cent. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category did not see any participation so far.

On Monday, Indo SMC raised Rs 26.16 crore from anchor investors, including HDFC Bank, 360 ONE Group and Ashish Kacholia's investment firm Bengal Finance and Investment. Kacholia also holds a 3.36 per cent stake in the company. The IPO will conclude on January 16. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 141-149 per share.

