 Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go Fully Digital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFinancial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go Fully Digital

Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go Fully Digital

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on January 13, 2026, directed Public Sector Insurance Companies to ensure prompt grievance redressal, seamless claims processing, profitable growth, lower loss ratios, and sustained market share. He called for innovative, youth-focused products, full digitalisation of retail onboarding, stronger technology adoption, and enhanced social media outreach.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Tuesday asked Public Sector Insurance Companies (PSICs) to ensure timely resolution of public grievances and to provide seamless, prompt claims processing, in order to provide efficient services to customers.

Chairing a meeting to review the financial performance of PSICs for FY25 and the first half of FY26, Nagaraju emphasized that PSICs should focus on increasing profitable business and devise strategies to reduce loss ratios, while maintaining market share and consistently strengthening their retail portfolios.

The meeting was attended by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) CEO and MD R Doraiswamy, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) ED Hitesh Joshi, New India Assurance Co. Ltd (NIACL) CMD Girija Subramanian, National Insurance Co. Ltd (NICL) CMD Rajeshwari Singh Muni and United India Insurance Co Ltd (UIICL) CMD B S Rahul.

Read Also
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju Urges MDs & CEOs Of State-Owned Banks To Increase Lending To...
article-image

Besides, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd (OICL) CMD Sanjay Joshi and Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd (AICIL) CMD Lavanya R Mundayur were also present. During the meeting, Nagaraju underscored the need to develop new, innovative, customised products to meet the requirements of the younger generation and to provide coverage for emerging risks.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Food Smell Complaint Triggers Legal Battle, Rs 1.66 Crore Settlement In US University
Indian Food Smell Complaint Triggers Legal Battle, Rs 1.66 Crore Settlement In US University
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant Takes A Surprising Dip?
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant Takes A Surprising Dip?
Thailand Tragedy: At Least 22 Killed, Several Injured After Crane Collapse Leads To Train Derailment, Claim Reports
Thailand Tragedy: At Least 22 Killed, Several Injured After Crane Collapse Leads To Train Derailment, Claim Reports
Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go Fully Digital
Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go Fully Digital

Emphasis was also laid on adopting technology and moving towards full digitalisation, with the objective of achieving 100 per cent onboarding of retail products through digital channels. The Secretary stressed the importance of enhancing communication, publicity and outreach to improve brand visibility through various platforms, including social media. Appreciating the efforts of the LIC, Nagaraju said it has made progress on its journey towards profitability and has succeeded in expanding the Bima Sakhi initiative across the country, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. He also appreciated AICIL for crossing the Rs 10,000 crore premium milestone this year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Steel Shares Jump Over 4%, Stock Touches New 52-Week High Near ₹191
Tata Steel Shares Jump Over 4%, Stock Touches New 52-Week High Near ₹191
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant...
TCS Shares Slide Sharply, Investors On Edge After Sharp Drop In Early Trade, Know-Why Tech Giant...
Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go...
Financial Services Secretary Urges PSICs To Speed Up Claims, Cut Losses, Innovate Products & Go...
UPI Can Double To 1 Billion Users, India Propelling Global Retail Payments: RBI
UPI Can Double To 1 Billion Users, India Propelling Global Retail Payments: RBI
PayU Payments Narrows Consolidated Loss To ₹248 Crore In FY25, Revenue Up 23% To ₹5,563 Crore
PayU Payments Narrows Consolidated Loss To ₹248 Crore In FY25, Revenue Up 23% To ₹5,563 Crore