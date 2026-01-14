 PayU Payments Narrows Consolidated Loss To ₹248 Crore In FY25, Revenue Up 23% To ₹5,563 Crore
PayU Payments Narrows Consolidated Loss To ₹248 Crore In FY25, Revenue Up 23% To ₹5,563 Crore

Fintech firm PayU Payments narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 248 crore in FY 2024-25 from Rs 429.51 crore a year earlier, as per Tofler data. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 23% to Rs 5,562.98 crore. However, on a standalone basis, losses widened sharply to Rs 3,568 crore amid its investment company structure, despite a 16% revenue increase to Rs 3,972 crore.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Fintech firm PayU Payments has reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 248 crore in the financial year 2024-25, according to a regulatory document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler on Tuesday. The company had posted a loss of Rs 429.51 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations of PayU increased by about 23 per cent to Rs 5,562.98 crore in FY25, from Rs 4,527.39 crore in FY24.

article-image

PayU, however, reported a widening of losses to Rs 3,567.8 crore in FY25 on a standalone basis, from around Rs 273 crore in FY24. "Payu Payments Private Ltd operates as an investment company, and reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 3,972 crore, a 16 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 3,568 crore during the same fiscal year," Tofler said. The company's employee benefit expenses decreased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 667.62 crore. 

