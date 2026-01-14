 Tata Steel Shares Jump Over 4%, Stock Touches New 52-Week High Near ₹191
Tata Steel shares climbed over 4 percent to trade near Rs 190, touching a fresh 52-week high. Strong investor interest, positive sentiment around metal stocks, and hopes of improved margins supported the rally. The stock remains in focus for both traders and long-term investors.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Strong Start for Tata Steel on Dalal Street. | File Image |

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Steel Ltd rose sharply in morning trade on Wednesday, gaining more than 4 percent and trading around Rs 190.40 on the NSE. The stock opened at Rs 182.57 and moved steadily upward through the session, reflecting strong buying interest from investors.

The rally pushed Tata Steel’s share price close to its 52-week high of Rs 190.65, which was also hit during intraday trade. The positive movement stood out on an otherwise mixed trading day in the broader market.

What Drove the Share Price Higher?

Market participants appeared encouraged by improving sentiment around the metal sector. Steel stocks have been gaining attention as demand outlook improves and global price pressures show signs of easing. Tata Steel, being one of India’s largest steel producers, often benefits quickly when sector sentiment turns positive.

Investors also seem to be factoring in the company’s recent operational performance and steady delivery volumes. Expectations of better margins, supported by cost control measures and stable raw material prices, have added to optimism around the stock.

Key Numbers at a Glance

At the current price of Rs 190.40, Tata Steel’s market capitalisation stands at about Rs 2.37 lakh crore. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 34.9. The company offers a dividend yield of nearly 1.9 percent, making it attractive for long-term investors looking for both growth and income.

The day’s trading range remained wide, with a low of Rs 181.66 and a high of Rs 190.65, indicating strong momentum and active participation from buyers.

Investor Sentiment Remains Positive

The steady rise through the morning suggests confidence among investors. Many traders are watching whether the stock can hold above the Rs 190 level, which may act as an important psychological mark in the near term.

If broader market conditions remain supportive and metal stocks continue to see demand, Tata Steel could stay in focus in the coming sessions.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only. It is not investment advice. Stock prices change daily due to market conditions. Investors should consult financial advisors before making investment decisions.

