India’s Retail Credit Surges 19% |

Mumbai: India’s retail lending market maintained a robust growth momentum of 19% year-on-year in the September quarter, despite emerging signs of repayment stress across several loan categories, according to a report by IIFL Capital.

The brokerage highlighted deteriorating asset quality in gold loans, personal loans, two-wheeler financing and consumer durable loans. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are facing increasing repayment challenges even as they expand their market share.

Gold Loans Under Pressure

India’s gold loan portfolio surged 61% year-on-year to ₹23.3 lakh crore, supported by higher gold prices and growing demand for secured credit. However, loan disbursements remained flat sequentially after declining 27% in the June quarter.

Gold loans overdue between 31 and 180 days increased by 50 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.7%. Private banks and NBFCs recorded sharper increases of 85 basis points and 142 basis points, respectively. The proportion of very high-risk borrowers in gold lending also increased by two percentage points over the past two years.

IIFL Capital warned that falling gold prices could intensify repayment challenges and potentially trigger financial stress across other outstanding loans.

Personal Loan Stress Mounts

Personal loans registered 14% annual growth, reaching ₹17.5 lakh crore, while disbursements increased 17%. However, overdue loans rose by 10 basis points sequentially to 2.4%, with early signs of repayment difficulties emerging among borrowers with loans below ₹1 lakh.

Consumer durable loans expanded 44%, while their overdue share climbed 20 basis points to 1.8%. Meanwhile, the two-wheeler loan portfolio contracted 5% quarter-on-quarter, with delinquencies increasing by 10 basis points to 4.1%.

Home Loans Offer Relief

Contrary to broader retail lending trends, housing finance witnessed an improvement in asset quality. The proportion of overdue home loans declined by 20 basis points to 2%. IIFL Capital expects housing loan growth to recover gradually in the coming quarters.

Despite sustained retail credit expansion, emerging repayment risks highlight the importance of stronger credit assessment, prudent lending practices and closer monitoring of vulnerable borrowers to safeguard lenders’ financial health.

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