Understanding income, existing EMIs and credit history can help borrowers estimate their personal loan eligibility and make informed borrowing decisions | Representational Image

Most people start asking what they can borrow only after an expense lands on the table. Meera is a 34-year-old salaried engineer in Pune who wants Rs. 3,00,000 to renovate her kitchen.

Her friend Arjun, a freelance graphic designer, needs money for a new laptop. Both ask the same thing: how much can I borrow, and will my income qualify?

Personal loan eligibility depends on your income, existing repayments, credit history, and a few other criteria. A calculator gives you an initial estimate before you apply. Salaried and freelance applicants are assessed differently, and the amount you qualify for is not always the amount you should borrow.

How much personal loan can you qualify for?

Your eligible loan amount depends on the income left after existing commitments, not only on what you earn. Lenders usually consider:

● Income and its consistency over several months

● Existing EMIs (equated monthly instalments) and other obligations

● Credit score and repayment history

● Age, employment profile, and city

Two people with the same salary can qualify for different amounts. FOIR, or Fixed Obligations to Income Ratio, shows the share of your income that goes to existing repayments.

Meera earns Rs. 80,000 and pays Rs. 15,000 in EMIs, so her FOIR is 18.75%. A colleague with the same salary and Rs. 40,000 in EMIs has a FOIR of 50%.

A higher salary does not always mean a higher loan. The personal loan eligibility calculator on the Bajaj Finance website estimates your amount from your own inputs.

What are the personal loan eligibility criteria for different applicants?

Eligibility criteria can differ by employment type, income, age, credit profile, and lender assessment.

What are the eligibility criteria for a personal loan as a salaried individual?

Bajaj Finance sets these basic criteria for a personal loan:

● Indian nationality

● Age of 21 to 80 years, and 80 or younger when the loan tenure ends

● Salaried or self-employed profile

● CIBIL Score of 650 or above (a three-digit score from TransUnion CIBIL that reflects your repayment record)

● Employment with a public sector organisation, private company, or multinational company

Meeting these criteria does not guarantee approval or a set amount. Income, EMIs, credit history, and verification also matter. This loan may not suit you if your CIBIL score is below 650 or you need less than Rs. 40,000.

How is personal loan eligibility assessed for freelancers?

Irregular income makes assessment harder. Lenders may look at income consistency over time, bank statements, tax returns, client receipts, and existing obligations.

Arjun earns Rs. 65,000 in one month and Rs. 35,000 in the next. Over six months, his income averages Rs. 50,000. That pattern shows his repayment capacity better than his best month does.

How does a personal loan eligibility calculator work?

A personal loan eligibility calculator estimates the amount you may qualify for from a few financial details. It shows your borrowing capacity before you submit an application.

How to check your eligibility using the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator

1. Select your city of residence.

2. Enter your monthly income in rupees.

3. Enter your existing monthly obligations, such as EMIs, in rupees.

4. Check the estimated eligible loan amount in rupees.

This result is an estimate, not an approval or a guaranteed offer. Actual eligibility depends on the lender's assessment and verification.

Knowing your estimate helps, but borrowing the full amount may not be the right decision.

Should you borrow the full personal loan amount you are eligible for?

Your eligible amount is a borrowing limit, not the amount you should borrow. Start with the expense you need to fund. Then check household costs, existing EMIs, and whether the EMI stays manageable if your income drops.

Take Meera's Rs. 3,00,000 renovation loan. At an illustrative fixed rate of 14% p.a. for 36 months, her EMI is about Rs. 10,250. She repays about Rs. 3,69,100 in total, including about Rs. 69,100 in interest. A processing fee, taxes, and stamp duty apply on top and are deducted upfront.

Her FOIR would rise from 18.75% to about 31.6%. A longer tenure lowers the EMI but raises total interest.

Arjun needs Rs. 1,50,000. Even if his estimate is higher, borrowing only that amount keeps repayments lighter. The Bajaj Finance EMI Calculator helps you test amounts and tenures. If you want to withdraw in parts, Flexi Hybrid and Flexi Dropline Loans start at Rs. 1,00,000, and annual maintenance charges apply.

Can you apply for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan on your mobile?

Yes, you can check available offers and apply for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan on the Bajaj Finance app. Offers range from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 75 lakh, with tenures of 12 to 108 months and interest rates of 10% to 30.5% p.a.

How to apply for a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan through the app

Download the Bajaj Finance app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Log in with your registered mobile number and the OTP sent to your phone. Check your pre-approved offer in the offers section. Select the offer and review the amount, interest rate and tenure. Complete the application and submit the requested details and documents.

Read the terms before you submit, and complete any verification required. After approval, funds can reach your bank account within 24 hours*, subject to document verification. You can also check eligibility and start an application on the official Bajaj Finance website. Terms and conditions apply.

Is it safe to apply for a personal loan online as a freelancer?

Applying online can be safe when you use the official Bajaj Finance website or app, review the terms and protect your personal information. As a freelancer, keep these points in mind:

● Confirm you are on the official Bajaj Finance website or app.

● Review the loan amount, interest rate, tenure, EMI and applicable charges before you proceed.

● Submit only the documents the official application channel requests.

● Never share OTPs, passwords or banking details with callers or unverified agents.

● Ignore links in unsolicited messages that promise guaranteed approval.

An online application saves a branch visit, but it does not remove income, credit, or verification checks. Keep recent bank statements, tax returns, and client payment records ready, because they can support your assessment.

What can you do to improve your personal loan eligibility?

If your estimate is lower than the amount you need, improving your financial profile before you apply may help.

These actions do not guarantee approval or a higher eligibility amount. Credit history changes can take time to show.

Check your eligibility, then decide how much to borrow

Treat your eligibility estimate as a ceiling, not a target. Compare it with your actual expenses, then check whether the EMI fits your budget in a low-income month. If it does, review your Bajaj Finance Personal Loan offer and its terms before you apply.

If it does not, borrow less, repay a small loan first or build stronger income records. Then use the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator again. Remember to borrow only an amount you can repay comfortably.