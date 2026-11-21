India’s Logistics Recovery Hits A Speed Bump |

Mumbai: India's transportation and logistics sector continues to face uneven growth, with declining rail container volumes and sluggish airport passenger traffic emerging as major concerns, according to a JM Financial research report.

Despite strong export-import (EXIM) trade and rising port container activity, the recovery has failed to translate into sustained growth across rail freight and aviation.

Rail Freight Remains Under Pressure

Rail container movement remained weak in October 2026, extending its year-on-year decline for the eighth consecutive month. According to JM Financial's November transportation sector report, overall rail container volumes fell 3.3% year-on-year to 7.9 million metric tonnes (mmt).

The contraction came despite total container volumes, measured in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), surging 26.8% during October. At Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), rail-based container evacuation increased 6.8% year-on-year to 1.07 lakh TEUs.

However, the brokerage highlighted that rail freight growth remained considerably slower than overall container handling, indicating an uneven recovery in India's logistics infrastructure.

Airport Traffic Faces Headwinds

India's aviation sector also witnessed subdued passenger movement during October 2026, with organic airport passenger traffic declining 3.9% year-on-year. Domestic passenger traffic emerged as the primary drag, falling approximately 5%, while international passenger movement recorded marginal growth of around 1%.

Several major domestic airports continued to experience weaker passenger volumes, raising concerns about the pace of aviation demand recovery.

Recovery Expected After December

JM Financial expects airport passenger traffic growth to improve after December 2026, largely supported by a favourable base effect. However, the brokerage cautioned that prolonged weakness at certain airports could remain a challenge for the aviation industry.

The report suggests that India's transportation sector recovery remains fragmented, as robust EXIM trade and port activity have yet to generate comparable momentum in rail logistics and domestic air travel.

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