 Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade Infrastructure
Allcargo Terminals Ltd has nearly doubled its container freight station capacity near Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mumbai, from 1.9 lakh to 3.6 lakh TEUs annually. The expansion includes a 25% increase in warehousing and digital-driven operations, supporting India's growing EXIM trade and JNPT’s goal to handle 10 million TEUs by 2027 with improved efficiency and cargo handling.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade Infrastructure | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: Multimodal logistics operator and Allcargo Group subsidiary Allcargo Terminals Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised the capacity of container freight stations (CFS) facility near Jawaharlal Nehru Port in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to 3.6 lakh TEUs from 1.90 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually.

The major expansion of CFS facility capacity reflects the company's growth strategy and commitment to boosting India's EXIM trade infrastructure, Allcargo Terminals said.

It also forms a key pillar of Allcargo Terminals' strategic three-year plan focused on scale, digitisation, and infrastructure enhancement across its national network, the company stated.

"By enhancing our yard space and warehousing infrastructure, we are strengthening our ability to handle increased cargo flows with precision and efficiency," said Sunny Williams, Regional Head, West, Allcargo Terminals Ltd, said.

With a digital-first operational approach and a robust facility network, Allcargo Terminals is well-positioned to support the evolving needs of customers and contribute meaningfully to the region's logistic ecosystem, he said.

The upgraded CFS includes a 25 per cent expansion in warehousing capacity and dedicated zones for special and over-dimensional cargo (ODC), it said.

With the expanded yard capacity, powered by RTG-enabled, tag-less operations, the company is fully equipped to cater to the rapidly growing cargo volumes handled by Jawaharlal Nehru Port, it said.

This capacity augmentation reinforces Allcargo Terminals' leadership in offering operational scale, efficiency, and digital-driven logistics services while supporting JNPA's goal of becoming the first Indian port to handle 10 million TEUs by 2027, it added.

Allcargo Terminals' proximity to JNP, according to the company, enables faster turnaround times, while advanced safety and security systems further elevate the level of service offered.

Digital tools such as the MyCFS app and smart yard management systems ensure seamless and paperless workflows, it added.

"The capacity expansion addresses growing customer requirements and feedback. With increased yard and warehouse capacity, backed by Allcargo Terminals' myCFS platform and yard management solutions, we are better positioned to handle higher volumes with improved planning, visibility, and execution," said Venugopal Shetty, Facility Head, CFS JNPT, at Allcargo Terminals Ltd.

Allcargo Terminals also operates a second facility near JNP through its wholly owned subsidiary, Speedy Multimodes.

The company runs seven CFS and ICD facilities across ports in India.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

