 LIC Launches Jeevan Utsav Single Premium Plan, Can Lapsed Policies Be Revived With Concessions?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC Launches Jeevan Utsav Single Premium Plan, Can Lapsed Policies Be Revived With Concessions?

LIC Launches Jeevan Utsav Single Premium Plan, Can Lapsed Policies Be Revived With Concessions?

LIC is launching the Jeevan Utsav Single Premium plan on January 12, 2026, offering whole life coverage with a single premium. Simultaneously, LIC’s campaign to revive lapsed policies until March 2 provides up to 30 percent concession on late fees, helping policyholders restore coverage and maintain insurance benefits.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Government Plans Partial Stake Sale. | New Insurance Product: LIC Jeevan Utsav Single Premium. | File Image

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has started the year 2026 with a fresh insurance initiative. LIC will launch its new product, LIC Jeevan Utsav Single Premium, for sale starting January 12, 2026. The plan is a non-linked, non-par, individual savings plan that offers whole life coverage, combining long-term protection with savings benefits.

The product is designed for individuals looking for a one-time premium payment while securing life-long coverage. It follows LIC’s recent trend of launching innovative insurance solutions, such as LIC Protection Plus, LIC Bima Kavach, LIC Jan Surakshan, LIC Bima Lakshmi, and LIC Smart Pension Plan last year.

Read Also
LIC Eases Claim Rules, Insurance Support For Air India Crash Victims; Faster Settlements Promised
article-image

Special Campaign to Revive Lapsed Policies

Alongside the new product, LIC has also launched a campaign to help policyholders revive lapsed insurance policies. The campaign is active from January 1, 2026, to March 2, 2026 and is aimed at individual lapsed non-linked and micro insurance plans.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-501 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 06, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-501 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Mumbai: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple On 1st Angarka Sankashti Chaturthi Of 2026; Video
Mumbai: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple On 1st Angarka Sankashti Chaturthi Of 2026; Video
Karnataka: Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Ballari Violence Amind Controversial Handling Of Case
Karnataka: Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Ballari Violence Amind Controversial Handling Of Case
XAT 2026 Response Sheet And Answer Key Released At xatonline.in; Know How To Calculate Score
XAT 2026 Response Sheet And Answer Key Released At xatonline.in; Know How To Calculate Score

LIC is offering financial concessions for revival, including up to 30 percent off the late fee, capped at Rs 5,000 for eligible policies. The company emphasised that there will be no concessions on medical or health requirements for revival.

Read Also
LIC Ranks 4th Among India’s Top 10 Most Valuable Brands With $13.6 Billion Valuation: Brand...
article-image

Eligibility and Terms

Policies that can be revived are those within five years from the first unpaid premium, provided they meet the terms and conditions of the policy. Only policies that lapsed during the premium-paying term and have not yet completed their term are eligible. LIC stressed that keeping a policy in force is important to ensure full insurance benefits.

Read Also
New Insurance Law A Game Changer For Growth & Accessibility: LIC CEO
article-image

Reason Behind the Campaign

LIC explained that the campaign is aimed at policyholders who could not pay premiums on time due to unfavorable circumstances. The initiative provides an opportunity to restore coverage and retain the insurance benefits of older policies. Reviving a lapsed policy allows policyholders to continue enjoying financial protection without losing accumulated benefits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade...

Mumbai: Allcargo Terminals Boosts CFS Capacity To 3.6 Lakh TEUs, Strengthening India's EXIM Trade...

Turtlemint Fintech Plans ₹2,000-Crore IPO, Updated Draft Papers To Be Filed With Sebi Soon

Turtlemint Fintech Plans ₹2,000-Crore IPO, Updated Draft Papers To Be Filed With Sebi Soon

Adani Enterprises' ₹1,000 Crore NCD Issue Oversubscribed Within 45 Minutes

Adani Enterprises' ₹1,000 Crore NCD Issue Oversubscribed Within 45 Minutes

LIC Launches Jeevan Utsav Single Premium Plan, Can Lapsed Policies Be Revived With Concessions?

LIC Launches Jeevan Utsav Single Premium Plan, Can Lapsed Policies Be Revived With Concessions?

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Shares Plunge Over 12%, Is Global Supply Pressure To Blame?

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Shares Plunge Over 12%, Is Global Supply Pressure To Blame?