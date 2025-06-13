LIC Eases Claim Rules, Insurance Support For Air India Crash Victims; Faster Settlements Promised

LIC and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance have made it easier and faster. |

New Delhi: LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) has made it easier for families of people who died in the Air India plane crash to get their insurance money. The crash happened on Thursday when an Air India plane flying to London crashed just after take-off from Ahmedabad. Sadly, 241 out of 242 people on the plane died.

The plane crashed into a medical college building. On board were 169 Indians, 53 British citizens, seven from Portugal, and one from Canada.

LIC said it is very sorry for the loss and wants to help the families. The company has relaxed the rules for claim settlement. Normally, families need to show a death certificate. But now, LIC will also accept other proof. This includes any government record that confirms the death or any money paid by the government or airline as compensation.

LIC also said that they will move fast to reach out to the families and settle claims quickly. Families can go to the nearest LIC office or call LIC at 022-68276827 for help.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has also taken fast steps to help its customers affected by this crash. They have set up a special desk just to handle claims from this crash. Their goal is to process these claims very quickly.

The company has also made the paperwork very simple. Families just need to give a few documents to get the claim. Bajaj Allianz said they are trying to do everything quickly and with care.

Both LIC and Bajaj Allianz want to make things less painful for the families. They are doing their best to help during this very hard time. The companies said that the families do not need to worry, and they will get help soon.

These steps by the insurance companies will help many families get the support they need after this big tragedy.

(With PTI Inputs)