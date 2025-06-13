Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members Of Ill-Fated Flight To London

Mumbai: In a tragic turn of events, Aparna Mahadik, a senior crew member aboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, was identified as a close relative of Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare. Mahadik, aged 42, was the daughter-in-law of Tatkare’s younger sister and a resident of Goregaon in Mumbai.

Tatkare Rushes To Mahadik's Residence After Crash News

Soon after the incident was confirmed, Tatkare, who was in Mumbai at the time, rushed to Mahadik’s residence to be with the grieving family. “Aparna is the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. The family lives in Goregaon,” Tatkare told reporters, as quoted by PTI, as he left to visit the bereaved household. He added that Aparna’s husband, his nephew, is also an Air India cabin crew member and was in Delhi at the time of the crash. The family had been informed about the tragedy.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP State President Sunil Tatkare arrive to meet the family of his relative, Aparna Mahadik, who was among the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash pic.twitter.com/oaIDNFlwVm — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025

Heartbroken to learn of the Air India flight situation in Ahmedabad today. In these anxious moments, our hearts go out to everyone on board and their loved ones. We stand united with our neighbors in Gujarat and pray for strength during this challenging hour. — Sunil Tatkare (@SunilTatkare) June 12, 2025

Tatkare expressed his grief over the incident through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Heartbroken to learn of the Air India flight situation in Ahmedabad today. In these anxious moments, our hearts go out to everyone on board and their loved ones. We stand united with our neighbors in Gujarat and pray for strength during this challenging hour.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Gujarat at the time, said that the official death toll would only be released after DNA testing and verification of passengers’ identities were completed. He added that the process could take time due to the severe nature of the crash.

Details On Passengers & Crew Of Ill-Fated Flight

The Air India flight, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating on the Ahmedabad to London Gatwick route, carried 242 individuals, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. According to official data, among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian citizen. The remaining were two pilots and ten cabin crew members.

In response to the tragedy, the Gujarat Government’s Emergency Operations Centre has set up a help desk to provide assistance and updates to the public. Concerned relatives and individuals have been asked to contact the helpline numbers for information: 022-22027990 / 022-22794229, mobile number 9321587143, and the emergency helpline 1070.