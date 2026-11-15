Uran’s Khopta Bridge Reopens After A Year; Crucial Link To Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Restored

The Khopta bridge was reopened after it underwent a structural restoration. |

The old Khopta bridge in Uran has reopened for vehicles after having been closed for nearly one year as it was undergoing a structural restoration.

The bridge is an important link for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Dronagiri Industrial Area and surrounding container yards. The reopening of the structure also boosts connectivity for 25 villages in eastern Uran, the Hindustan Times reported.

The bridge is now open for light vehicles and commercial vehicles weighing up to 16 tonnes.

About the bridge

The old Khopta Bridge, measuring 240 metres in length and 7.5 metres in width, was constructed in 1990 through the efforts of then Chief Minister A R Antulay to connect Uran's rural areas with the rest of the region.

It was initially designed for light vehicles and local commuters. However, it subsequently became an important transport link following the development of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), as also industries and container yards in the surrounding rural belt.

The increased industrial activity led to more strain on the bridge, which caused structural deterioration. The structure had to be shut down in November last year.

Effect of closure

The closure has since increased the traffic burden on the adjoining bridge, leading to frequent congestion and inconvenience to residents.

The restoration work, undertaken by the PWD, encountered several technical challenges, including the absence of access provisions between the bridge spans. Engineers had to create a separate access route to repair cracks and other structural damage in the underside of the bridge.