Khopta Bridge Undergoes ₹5-Crore Restoration Using Advanced Technology, Expected To Reopen By November 10 |

Navi Mumbai: Carbon laminates, Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPC-FRC), new central hinge bearings and advanced expansion joints are among the technologies being used to strengthen the old Khopta Bridge, which is undergoing a Rs 5-crore restoration. The 240-metre-long bridge is expected to reopen by November 10. UHPC-FRC is an advanced and highly durable concrete technology. The technology has been used at only three locations in the country — Mumbra, Pune and now Khopta.

Advanced Concrete Technology Used To Strengthen Bridge

The restoration is aimed at extending the bridge's structural life by at least 15 years, according to Public Works Department (PWD) officials. However, with around 7,500 vehicles using the existing bridge infrastructure every day and traffic projected to exceed 15,000 vehicles in the future, the department has also underlined the need for a new six-lane cable-stayed bridge on the lines of the Worli Sea Link.

Bridge Built In 1990 Became Key Link For JNPA Traffic

The old Khopta Bridge, measuring 240 metres in length and 7.5 metres in width, was constructed in 1990 through the efforts of then Chief Minister A R Antulay to connect Uran's rural areas with the rest of the region. Initially designed for light vehicles, it gradually became a crucial transport link following the development of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), industries and container yards in the surrounding rural belt.

Despite its limited load-bearing capacity, the bridge witnessed round-the-clock movement of heavy vehicles and container trucks, resulting in considerable structural deterioration. To ease the pressure, another bridge was subsequently constructed alongside it, and both were opened to light and heavy traffic. However, the growing volume of container movement further weakened the old structure, forcing authorities to shut it down in November 2025.

Closure Increases Traffic Pressure On Adjoining Bridge

The closure has since increased the traffic burden on the adjoining bridge, leading to frequent congestion and inconvenience to residents.

The restoration work, undertaken by the PWD, encountered several technical challenges, including the absence of access provisions between the bridge spans. Engineers had to create a separate access route to repair cracks and other structural damage in the underside of the bridge.

The strengthening work includes fixing all five spans, replacing the old central hinge bearings, installing new flinger-type expansion joints, casting the deck slab and reinforcing the internal structure with carbon laminates. UHPC-FRC has been used along with shear keys, while M-80 grade concrete has been employed for the deck slab.

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"The repair work is being carried out using advanced technology. The government has granted administrative approval for Rs 5 crore, while technical approval granted for Rs 4.60 crore," said Damodar Patil, Deputy Engineer, PWD, Uran.

He said the restored bridge is expected to remain in good condition for at least 15 years. However, he cautioned that the existing infrastructure would not be sufficient to meet the region's future transport requirements.

"Both bridges will eventually prove inadequate as daily traffic is expected to increase from around 7,500 vehicles to more than 15,000. There is a need to plan for this growth in advance. A modern six-lane cable-stayed bridge, on the lines of the Worli Sea Link, is urgently required to accommodate the anticipated traffic," Patil added.

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