JM Financial |

Mumbai: JM Financial Ltd said on 20 November 2026 that it has subscribed to 30,00,000 ordinary shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, JM Financial Overseas Holdings Private Ltd. The total cash consideration for the subscription stands at USD 4.41 million, which is approximately Rs 41.01 crore.

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Share Details

The shares of USD 1 each were subscribed at a premium of USD 0.47 per ordinary share. The company used an exchange rate of Rs 93.00 per USD for the transaction.

Holding Level

Post-acquisition, JM Financial will continue to hold a 100 per cent stake in the Mauritius-registered investment holding company. The target entity operates as a Global Business License Category 1 company.

Business Objects

The company stated that the infusion aims to support the expansion of its overseas businesses. The transaction will be completed in approximately three months, subject to necessary formalities.

Financial History

The subsidiary reported a turnover of Rs 9.54 crore for the financial year 2025-26. Turnover stood at Rs 13.59 crore in FY 2024-25 and Rs 11.61 crore in FY 2023-24.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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