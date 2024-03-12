 India's Industrial Production Rises 3.8% In January 2024
India's Industrial Production Rises 3.8% In January 2024

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 5.8 per cent in January 2023.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Industrial Production/Representative Image | Pexel

India's industrial production grew 3.8 per cent in January 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

"India's Index of Industrial Production grows by 3.8 per cent in January 2024," an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 3.2 per cent in January 2024, down from 4.5 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production

In January this year, mining production rose 5.9 per cent, and power output increased 5.6 per cent.

The IIP grew 5.9 per cent during April 2023 to January 2024 compared to a 5.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

