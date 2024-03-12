 CPI Inflation February 2024: Retail Inflation Eases To 5.09% Against 5.10% In January
The Reserve Bank of India has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Updated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Representative Image

Retail inflation rate stayed almost flat at 5.09 per cent in February compared to the preceding month, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.1 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February 2023.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.66 per cent in February, marginally up from 8.3 per cent in the previous month.

Last month, the central bank projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current fiscal (2023-24) and recorded at 5 per cent in January-March quarter.

CPI Inflation February 2024: Retail Inflation Eases To 5.09% Against 5.10% In January

