 CCI Clears Prosus’ Acquisition Of Additional Stake In Rapido
The Competition Commission of India approved Dutch investment firm Prosus’ proposal to acquire more equity in bike taxi aggregator Rapido through MIH Investments One BV. Rapido plans to maintain 100% year-on-year growth and prepare for a public listing by the end of next year, aiming to become a larger player than its closest competitor.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared Dutch investment firm Prosus' proposal to acquire an additional equity stake in ride-hailing firm Rapido. Prosus NV is acquiring additional equity shares of Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) through its arm MIH Investments One BV. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deal.

"Commission approves proposed acquisition of certain additional shareholding in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited by MIH Investments One BV," the regulator said in a post on X. Roppen Transportation Services is engaged in the provision of technology-based services for facilitating on-demand transportation and taxi services through vehicles (bikes, three-wheelers and cars). Its core service is app-enabled radio taxi services, which enable users to book rides through the 'Rapido' mobile application.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices, as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace. In November last year, TVS Motor Company announced that it had entered into agreements with Prosus and Accel India to divest its stake in bike-taxi aggregator Rapido for Rs 287.93 crore. In November 2025, Rapido said it expects to start working on the process for public listing by the end of next year.

Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka told PTI that the company expects to maintain its growth rate of 100 per cent year-on-year for the next few years and be a much larger player compared to its nearest competitor before going for the initial public offering (IPO). In September 2025, Swiggy owned around a 12 per cent stake in Rapido, which it sold for about Rs 2,400 crore, or about USD 270 million, citing a potential conflict of interest with the bike taxi firm's intent to enter the food delivery business. 

