 NDMC Budget: 2,000 CCTVs Planned, Surplus Of ₹143 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNDMC Budget: 2,000 CCTVs Planned, Surplus Of ₹143 Crore

NDMC Budget: 2,000 CCTVs Planned, Surplus Of ₹143 Crore

NDMC on Wednesday presented a surplus budget for FY 2026–27, estimating a ₹143.05 crore surplus. The civic body plans to install over 2,000 CCTV cameras under its Safe City project, while keeping property tax rates unchanged. Chairman Keshav Chandra said the budget balances modernisation, sustainability, and heritage conservation in the national capital.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) presented a surplus budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year on Wednesday, forecasting a net surplus of Rs 143.05 crore. During the announcement, the council also revealed plans to install 2,000 CCTVs throughout Lutyens Delhi, while confirming that property tax rates will remain unchanged.

Presenting the budget at a special council meeting, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra said that for 2026-27, it has projected total receipts of Rs 5,953.07 crore and total expenditure of Rs 5,810.02 crore, maintaining its trend of surplus budgeting. Chandra stated that the budget also outlines plans for over 2,000 additional CCTV cameras under the Safe City project. "A world-class water supply control room, rehabilitation of sewerage and drainage systems, and AI-based flood prediction models will be implemented," he added.

The chairman said the civic body is aiming to balance modern urban development with sustainability and heritage conservation. "The New Delhi Municipal Council is at the heart of our nation's capital, and we must strike a balance between modernisation and environmental preservation while addressing the needs of our citizens, businesses and visitors alike," Chandra said.

Read Also
PHDCCI Seeks Incentives In Budget 2026-27 To Push Growth Of MSME sector
article-image

According to the statement, key proposals include hydrogen and electricity generation from a sewage treatment plant at Bharti Nagar, expansion of solar energy with a target of 100 per cent renewable power by 2028, mechanised dust-free sanitation, Miyawaki afforestation, smart irrigation systems, night-time cleaning of markets and the launch of a Night Bazaar. NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Chahal said the council has earmarked significant spending for education, infrastructure and environmental sustainability in the 2026-27 budget.

FPJ Shorts
US President Donald Trump Greenlights Russia Sanctions Bill; 'It Will Give Leverage Against China, India,' Says Senator Lindsey Graham
US President Donald Trump Greenlights Russia Sanctions Bill; 'It Will Give Leverage Against China, India,' Says Senator Lindsey Graham
Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Census 2027 To Be Conducted In 2 Phases; Houselisting To Take Place Between April 1 & September 30
Census 2027 To Be Conducted In 2 Phases; Houselisting To Take Place Between April 1 & September 30
EV Retail Sales Jump 16% In 2025 On 77% Surge In Electric Car Demand: FADA
EV Retail Sales Jump 16% In 2025 On 77% Surge In Electric Car Demand: FADA

For world-class education, the council has allocated Rs 245.93 crore for holistic upgrades, focusing on foundational literacy, integration of artificial intelligence and smart classrooms, Chahal added. Chahal also stated that property tax rates will be streamlined in the coming months. Deliberations are going on, and in the coming months, "we will announce uniform tax rates for property and commercial properties".

Read Also
Pune: Declining Revenue Despite Rs 12,500 Cr Budget Raises Concerns Over PMC's Financial Health
article-image

"On core infrastructure, major investments have been planned to strengthen essential utilities, with the electricity department receiving Rs 1,966.80 crore, including Rs 360.07 crore for capital works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. "A pilot project for 24X7 water supply is underway in the Vinay Marg area, while rehabilitation of the sewerage system worth Rs 556 crore has been taken up under the Urban Development Fund," Chahal said.

According to the statement, on the environmental front, NDMC is working with TERI to achieve net-zero carbon emission pathways and has set a target of shifting to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2028. Building on national recognition as a "Super Swachh League City" with a "5-Star Garbage-Free City Rating", the civic body is expanding night-time mechanised cleaning and scaling up the Anupam Colony Zero-Waste Model.

On the social front, NDMC plans to extend the Liberalised Medical Health Scheme to contractual employees, enhance welfare benefits for SC/ST staff and continue investments in school education, sports infrastructure and skill training. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹400 Crore In Jaypee Group Money Laundering Case

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹400 Crore In Jaypee Group Money Laundering Case

Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes

EV Retail Sales Jump 16% In 2025 On 77% Surge In Electric Car Demand: FADA

EV Retail Sales Jump 16% In 2025 On 77% Surge In Electric Car Demand: FADA

Tata Steel Posts 8% Growth In Q3 FY26 Steel Output, Deliveries Also Up

Tata Steel Posts 8% Growth In Q3 FY26 Steel Output, Deliveries Also Up

Kotak Investment Banking Sees 32% Jump In IPOs To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In 2026

Kotak Investment Banking Sees 32% Jump In IPOs To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In 2026