IRB Toll Revenue Rises 12% To ₹754 Crore In December

File Image |

New Delhi: IRB Infrastructure and Developers (IRB) has posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 754 crore in December 2025. The revenue collection stood at Rs 675 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The collection includes revenues from two of its InvITs, namely IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), the company added.

🚀 IRB Infrastructure Reports 12% Toll Revenue Growth in Dec 2025 | MCap 25,581.2 Cr



- IRB Group reported ₹7,538M toll revenue in Dec 2025, up 12% from ₹6,747M in Dec 2024.

- Growth driven by strong traffic across IRB Infrastructure and its two InvITs (Private & Public).

- Top… pic.twitter.com/4wYa7LEO5k — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 7, 2026

Of its total 24 assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 170.3 crore to the total revenue collection in December 2025, up from Rs 163.4 crore in December 2024. Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 84.1 crore in December 2025 from Rs 70.7 crore a year ago, the second largest in the aggregate toll collection, the filing said.

With Rs 78.8 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the third largest contributor to the revenues in December 2025, up from Rs 71.3 crore last year. Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the IRB Infra, said, "The group witnessed strong and consistent traffic growth, driving robust toll revenue growth for the month of December 2025, supported by healthy GDP expansion".

IRB on Tuesday has bagged a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Odisha for an upfront consideration of Rs 3,087 crore. "This award places us on a fast track to building an asset portfolio of Rs 1 lakh crore in the near future, the largest by any private toll road developer in India," he stated. IRB is India's leading and largest toll road infrastructure developer in the highways segment. It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of around Rs 94,000 crore in 13 states.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.