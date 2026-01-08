 IRB Toll Revenue Rises 12% To ₹754 Crore In December
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIRB Toll Revenue Rises 12% To ₹754 Crore In December

IRB Toll Revenue Rises 12% To ₹754 Crore In December

IRB Infrastructure and Developers reported a 12% year-on-year increase in toll revenue to ₹754 crore in December 2025, compared to ₹675 crore a year earlier. The collections include earnings from its public and private InvITs. The IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra was the top contributor, generating ₹170.3 crore during the month, the company said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:15 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: IRB Infrastructure and Developers (IRB) has posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 754 crore in December 2025. The revenue collection stood at Rs 675 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The collection includes revenues from two of its InvITs, namely IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), the company added.

Of its total 24 assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 170.3 crore to the total revenue collection in December 2025, up from Rs 163.4 crore in December 2024. Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 84.1 crore in December 2025 from Rs 70.7 crore a year ago, the second largest in the aggregate toll collection, the filing said.

With Rs 78.8 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the third largest contributor to the revenues in December 2025, up from Rs 71.3 crore last year. Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the IRB Infra, said, "The group witnessed strong and consistent traffic growth, driving robust toll revenue growth for the month of December 2025, supported by healthy GDP expansion".

IRB on Tuesday has bagged a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Odisha for an upfront consideration of Rs 3,087 crore. "This award places us on a fast track to building an asset portfolio of Rs 1 lakh crore in the near future, the largest by any private toll road developer in India," he stated. IRB is India's leading and largest toll road infrastructure developer in the highways segment. It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of around Rs 94,000 crore in 13 states. 

FPJ Shorts
US President Donald Trump Greenlights Russia Sanctions Bill; 'It Will Give Leverage Against China, India,' Says Senator Lindsey Graham
US President Donald Trump Greenlights Russia Sanctions Bill; 'It Will Give Leverage Against China, India,' Says Senator Lindsey Graham
Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Census 2027 To Be Conducted In 2 Phases; Houselisting To Take Place Between April 1 & September 30
Census 2027 To Be Conducted In 2 Phases; Houselisting To Take Place Between April 1 & September 30
EV Retail Sales Jump 16% In 2025 On 77% Surge In Electric Car Demand: FADA
EV Retail Sales Jump 16% In 2025 On 77% Surge In Electric Car Demand: FADA

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹400 Crore In Jaypee Group Money Laundering Case

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹400 Crore In Jaypee Group Money Laundering Case

Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes

EV Retail Sales Jump 16% In 2025 On 77% Surge In Electric Car Demand: FADA

EV Retail Sales Jump 16% In 2025 On 77% Surge In Electric Car Demand: FADA

Tata Steel Posts 8% Growth In Q3 FY26 Steel Output, Deliveries Also Up

Tata Steel Posts 8% Growth In Q3 FY26 Steel Output, Deliveries Also Up

Kotak Investment Banking Sees 32% Jump In IPOs To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In 2026

Kotak Investment Banking Sees 32% Jump In IPOs To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In 2026