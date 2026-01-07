 Coal India To Earn ₹605 Crore From 10% BCCL IPO Stake Sale
Coal India Ltd will sell 10% of its subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd via an IPO, earning a net profit of around ₹605 crore. The IPO, priced at ₹21–23 per share, opens on January 9 and closes on January 13, with listing scheduled for January 16 on BSE and NSE. The sale is part of Coal India’s plan to unlock value from its subsidiaries.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: State-owned miner Coal India Ltd is set to pocket a profit of over Rs 600 crore by divesting a 10 per cent stake in its subsidiary Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) through the latter's upcoming initial public offering (IPO), according to the offer document. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Coal India's weighted average cost of acquisition of BCCL shares stands at Rs 10 per share. With the IPO price band fixed at Rs 21-23 per share, the miner is expected to earn a profit of Rs 12-13 per share on the stake being sold.

At the upper end of the price band, Coal India will receive around Rs 1,071 crore from the IPO, which is a 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) issue. After factoring in the acquisition cost of about Rs 466 crore, the net gain works out to nearly Rs 605 crore, translating into a return of around 130 per cent on the original investment. The BCCL listing is the first in a series of planned divestments of Coal India's major subsidiaries and also the first mainboard issue of 2026. BCCL said the proposed IPO is aimed at unlocking value in Coal India's subsidiary.

The BCCL listing is part of Coal India's broader plan to monetise its key subsidiaries. The company's board has already approved IPOs of other arms, including Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. The IPO will open for subscription on January 9 and close on January 13, with the shares scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on January 16, 2026. Since the issue is entirely an offer for sale, BCCL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire amount will accrue to Coal India.

In the unofficial grey market, BCCL shares are reportedly commanding a premium of Rs 13.5-Rs 14 over the likely issue price. Market participants said expectations around subsidiary listings have supported Coal India's stock in the last five days by 6.29 per cent at Rs 426 a share.

