 India Launches ₹17 Lakh Crore PPP Project Pipeline For FY26–28
The Department of Economic Affairs has announced a three-year PPP project pipeline of 852 initiatives, totaling over ₹17 lakh crore. Central ministries will implement 232 projects, led by roads, power, and railways, while states and UTs will take up 620 projects. The pipeline is designed to help investors and developers plan and invest in infrastructure projects effectively.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said it has created a three-year Public Private Partnership (PPP) pipeline of 852 projects across central infrastructure ministries and states with a combined cost of over Rs 17 lakh crore. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, has created a three-year PPP project pipeline commencing FY26, in pursuance of the implementation of the announcement in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The pipeline provides early visibility of potential PPP projects to enable investors, developers and other stakeholders to undertake more informed planning and investment decisions, the finance ministry statement said. Sharing the breakup, it said 232 PPP projects envisaging an expenditure of Rs 13.15 lakh crore would be undertaken by central infrastructure ministries, while 620 projects worth Rs 3.84 lakh crore to be implemented by 20 states and Union Territories.

Of the central government's share, a maximum of 108 projects belong to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with an outlay of Rs 8.76 lakh crore, followed by the Ministry of Power with 46 projects and Rs 3.4 lakh crore of budget and the Ministry of Railways with 13 projects and a budget of Rs 30,904 crore.

Others like the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation would undertake 29 PPP projects spending Rs 12,254 crore, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas one project with an estimated expenditure of Rs 8,743 crore, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade 2 projects with a budget of Rs 6,646 crore, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation 11 projects having an allocation of Rs 2,262 crore, it said.

As far as states are concerned, the lion's share goes to Andhra Pradesh with 270 PPP projects with an outlay of Rs 1.16 lakh crore, followed by Tamil Nadu with 70 projects and Rs 87,640 crore allocation, Madhya Pradesh with 21 projects with Rs 65,496 crore and Jammu and Kashmir with 57 projects with an outlay of Rs 21,374 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

