India's Global Trade Story |

Mumbai: India's merchandise exports witnessed strong growth across major international markets during the first half of FY27, with Africa emerging as the fastest-growing destination. Exports to the continent surged 44%, while Asia registered a 21% increase, according to a government factsheet released on Saturday.

The figures highlight India's expanding global trade footprint, supported by demand for engineering goods, electronic products and petroleum exports.

Africa Leads Export Growth

India's exports to Africa climbed from $21.87 billion to $31.42 billion during April-September 2026, representing a 44% increase. South Africa emerged as a major destination, with shipments rising 52% to $5.69 billion.

Tanzania recorded an impressive 121% growth to $4.77 billion, while exports to Kenya more than doubled, increasing 101% to $3.63 billion. Egypt also delivered strong performance, with Indian exports jumping 73% to $3.25 billion.

Asian Markets Gain Momentum

Asia remained India's largest regional export market, with shipments increasing from $85.84 billion to $103.84 billion, reflecting 21% growth. Exports to China rose 36% to $11.39 billion, while Singapore registered a remarkable 103% increase to $11.07 billion.

Malaysia recorded 83% growth, taking exports to $5.58 billion. Hong Kong witnessed a 37% rise to $5.12 billion. Bangladesh, Nepal, Japan, Australia and Vietnam also remained important destinations for Indian merchandise.

Americas And Europe Expand

India's exports to the Americas increased 13%, reaching $66.82 billion. The United States remained the region's largest market, accounting for $50.80 billion in shipments, up 11%. Brazil, Mexico and Canada recorded exports of $4.33 billion, $3.45 billion and $2.67 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, exports to Europe grew 8% to $51.04 billion, while CIS and Baltic markets registered 7% growth to $3.36 billion. The broad-based expansion underscores India's growing export diversification and strengthening trade relationships across emerging and established global markets.

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