RBI |

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued fresh clarifications regarding foreign exchange reporting requirements for services imports and exports, addressing uncertainty over the applicability of regulations to resident individuals.

The central bank released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) outlining the scope of reporting obligations, transaction thresholds and procedural requirements for service exporters and authorised banks.

Earlier in November, the RBI had exempted resident individuals from declaration requirements and introduced a monetary threshold for certain reporting obligations.

According to the latest clarification, the ₹10 lakh reporting threshold applies separately to each inward remittance rather than the cumulative value of payments received by a service exporter.

Non-individual service exporters receiving inward remittances exceeding the prescribed limit must submit an Export Declaration Form (EDF) before the funds are credited to their accounts.

The clarification addresses questions surrounding the interpretation of transaction limits under the revised foreign exchange reporting framework.

The central bank had originally notified the regulations in January, with the reporting requirements coming into effect on Oct 1.

The RBI has also clarified that authorised banks can grant extensions for submitting export declarations if they find the reasons provided by exporters to be justified.

Additionally, banks must make their trade-related policies and key operating procedures publicly available on their official websites.

The central bank said the revised regulatory framework seeks to bring India's foreign exchange regulations in line with changing international trade practices.

It added that the regulations were aimed at significantly improving the ease of doing business.

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