Mexico Plane Crash: Aircraft Bursts Into Flames Near Busy Highway, Six Escape With Minor Injuries - WATCH |

Six people narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident after a small aircraft crashed near a busy highway in Mexico and caught fire shortly after reportedly losing power. All six occupants, including four passengers and two crew members, survived with minor injuries.

The incident occurred on November 18 near Monterrey International Airport in Apodaca, Mexico, triggering an emergency response as thick black smoke billowed from the burning aircraft.

Aircraft Veers Off Runway, Crashes Near Highway

According to a report by The Sun, the Piper Malibu 46 aircraft was approaching the area near Monterrey International Airport when it reportedly lost power and veered off the runway.

The plane subsequently struck a fence before skidding towards the roadside of the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway. The crash took place at approximately 1:50 pm local time.

The aircraft was soon engulfed in flames, with massive plumes of black smoke rising into the sky. The fire also created a potentially dangerous situation for motorists travelling along the busy stretch.

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Videos circulating from the scene showed two separate fires burning close to the highway. Traffic slowed considerably as drivers witnessed the incident, while emergency personnel and firefighters rushed to the location to control the blaze.

All Six Occupants Survive With Minor Injuries

Despite the intensity of the fire, everyone aboard the aircraft managed to survive.

The six occupants included two crew members, identified as David Corona Cabrero, 41, and Alan Adrin Cuevas Loo, 25.

The four passengers were identified as Jos Luis Villaseor Snchez, 56, Armando Ezequiel Mata, 42, Carlos Alejandro Castillo Prez, 40, and Priscila Guadalupe Carrillo Fragoso, 36.

First responders examined all six individuals at the scene. They reportedly sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation.

Airport Runway Temporarily Shut, Investigation Launched

The aircraft, operated by Casago, was reportedly travelling towards Atizapán, near Mexico City, when the incident occurred.

Following the crash, authorities temporarily shut down the airport runway to facilitate emergency operations and assess the situation.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident, including what caused the aircraft to lose power and veer off its intended path.