Bihar Grain Market Porter's Sons Overcome Financial Struggles, One Set To Become Doctor And Other Engineer |

Two brothers from Bihar's Gaya district have turned years of determination and their parents' sacrifices into a remarkable academic achievement. While the elder sibling is preparing to embark on a career in medicine, his younger brother has secured admission to an engineering programme, fulfilling a long-cherished dream of their family.

Sonu Raj and Monu Raj spent two years in Kota, Rajasthan, preparing for competitive entrance examinations at ALLEN Career Institute. Their success has brought immense happiness to their parents, Manoj Kumar and Reshmi Devi, who worked hard to provide their children with opportunities despite limited financial resources.

Elder Brother Sonu Raj Qualifies NEET 2026, Secures Medical College Admission

Sonu Raj, the elder of the two brothers, scored 636 marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2026. He qualified for admission to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) in Delhi, taking a significant step towards becoming a doctor.

His younger brother, Monu Raj, also achieved success in his academic journey. He secured the 93rd percentile in JEE Main and earned admission to the Chemical Engineering programme at Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, a government-funded technical institution.

The brothers credited their dedication, the guidance of their teachers and the academic atmosphere in Kota for helping them achieve their goals.

"We worked hard and remained dedicated day and night to fulfil our parents' dreams. We are extremely happy with the success of both brothers. Our parents have done so much for us, and now it is our turn to give back. We want to do something for our family and society. The academic environment in Kota has played a major role in our success," Sonu told NDTV.

Father's Daily-Wage Work And Agricultural Land Sale Helped Fund Education

Behind the brothers' achievement lies the determination of their father, Manoj Kumar, who works as a porter in Gaya's grain market. He also earns a commission by helping farmers sell their agricultural produce. At times, he has taken up daily-wage work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to support his family.

Their mother, Reshmi Devi, is a homemaker who stood by her sons throughout their educational journey.

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The family owned two small plots of agricultural land, which primarily provided food grains for household consumption. However, sending their children to Kota for coaching required additional money. To arrange the funds, Manoj Kumar eventually sold one of the plots.

Monu Drew Inspiration From Students Who Went To Kota

Monu, who scored 96 per cent in Class 10 and 84.5 per cent in Class 12, said the achievements of students from Gaya motivated him to aim higher.

"Seeing several students from Gaya go to Kota to prepare for JEE and NEET and eventually become engineers and doctors inspired me to dream big. I gathered information from those students and decided to take admission at ALLEN in Kota," he said.

Their father expressed happiness that his sacrifices had finally translated into success.

"Our hard work and sacrifices have finally borne fruit. Kota has once again proved that dreams come true through coaching and the right guidance. I am grateful to all the teachers and the people of Kota," he said.

ALLEN Founder Dr Naveen Maheshwari also congratulated the brothers, highlighting how students from financially constrained backgrounds can become examples of social transformation through education and determination.

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