A road safety enforcement drive in Assam's Jorhat district has triggered a controversy after a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) issued a challan to an Army driver for allegedly not wearing a seat belt. Following a heated exchange captured in a video that went viral on social media, the transport official was temporarily taken off duty for one or two days.

The incident, which took place on November 18, has also prompted the Jorhat district administration to express regret over the inconvenience and embarrassment caused to Army personnel.

What Happened During The Road Safety Inspection?

The incident occurred near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on AT Road in Jorhat town, where transport officials were conducting vehicle checks as part of an intensified road safety campaign.

According to officials, the vehicle was being driven by an Army personnel attached to the 41 Sub-Area of Jorhat Military Station in Lichubari. He was accompanied by another junior Army personnel and was reportedly travelling on official duty.

During the inspection, Motor Vehicle Inspector Samim Sultana issued a challan to the driver for allegedly failing to wear a seat belt.

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District Transport Officer Dhananjoy Saikia clarified that the driver was not fined for failing to produce a valid driving licence. He explained that Army personnel are permitted to use military driving licences for authorised defence vehicles, but these licences are not valid for operating civilian vehicles.

The situation reportedly escalated during the exchange, with the MVI allegedly asking officials to stand in front of the Army vehicle and photographing them after issuing the challan.

MVI Temporarily Taken Off Duty

Addressing the controversy, Saikia acknowledged that the MVI had been somewhat rude while questioning the Army driver. Following the incident, she was taken off duty for one or two days.

Officials clarified that the action was temporary and did not amount to a permanent suspension or dismissal.

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Jorhat Administration Issues Statement

The district administration subsequently expressed regret over the episode, clarifying that there was no intention to disrespect the armed forces or hurt the sentiments of Army personnel.

The administration said intensified vehicle inspections had been directed by the state government following a November 13 road accident in neighbouring Golaghat district that claimed 26 lives.

The matter was also discussed at a joint meeting led by the General Officer Commanding of Headquarters 41 Sub-Area in Lichubari. Officials emphasised the importance of better coordination, mutual trust and understanding between the civil administration and the defence establishment.

The administration reiterated its respect for the armed forces and acknowledged their service to the nation.