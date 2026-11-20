Assam Elephant Calf Raja To Be Airlifted Today To Vantara For Specialised Medical Treatment |

A two-month-old elephant calf named Raja, who has had a difficult start to life after being separated from maternal care, is set to receive specialised medical attention at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The calf will be transported from Assam to Jamnagar aboard a specially arranged chartered aircraft on November 20.

The emergency airlift has been facilitated by Anant Ambani, Founder of Vantara, to ensure that the young elephant receives the medical assistance and round-the-clock care required for his recovery.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Raja? The Elephant Calf's Difficult Start To Life

Born on October 2 in the Rupahi Forest Range of Gogamukh, Assam, Raja is the calf of Makhoni, a domesticated elephant belonging to Bhuvan Pegu, a resident of Pahmara in Lakhimpur district.

However, the newborn's initial days were marked by difficulties. According to the information available, Raja was reportedly deprived of his mother's milk and maternal care shortly after birth. His mother allegedly kicked him, resulting in a fracture in one of his legs.

Following the incident, the calf began receiving medical attention under the supervision of an experienced Vantara veterinarian. He has been undergoing treatment at the doctor's residence while arrangements were being made for specialised care.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2,500-Km Journey To Be Completed In Five Hours

Considering the medical attention required, arrangements have now been made to move Raja to Vantara's facility in Jamnagar. The calf is expected to be brought to Guwahati on Thursday night before boarding the specially equipped aircraft from Guwahati Airport at approximately 12 noon on Friday.

The journey covers more than 2,500 kilometres, a distance that could take several days to cover by road. However, the chartered flight is expected to complete the transfer in around five hours.

A dedicated veterinary team will accompany Raja throughout the journey to monitor his condition and ensure his medical needs are addressed during transportation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Treatment Will Raja Receive At Vantara?

Upon reaching Jamnagar, Raja will receive specialised orthopaedic treatment for his fractured leg, along with rehabilitation, nutritional support and continuous veterinary supervision. The facility is also expected to provide him with long-term care.

The airlift marks the third such emergency wildlife transfer in India facilitated by Anant Ambani.

Further details regarding Raja's flight journey, his arrival at Vantara and subsequent health updates are awaited.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!