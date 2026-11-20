New RBI Guidelines Simplify Services Import-Export Declarations, Clarify Exemptions & Reporting Deadlines | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 20: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a clarification on Friday on the foreign exchange reporting rules for services imports and exports that came into effect on October 1.

The list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) issued by the RBI clarifies that service exporters other than resident individuals need to file an Export Declaration Form (EDF) only when the value of an inward remittance exceeds Rs 10 lakh, or its equivalent in foreign currency.

Resident individuals are exempt from separate EDF filing irrespective of the value of the inward remittance.

EDF Filing Threshold For Service Exporters

The central bank said exporters of services other than resident individuals need to file an EDF only when the value of an individual inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh or its foreign currency equivalent. The declaration must be submitted before the proceeds are credited to the exporter's account.

The RBI also clarified that services export invoices raised before October 1 will not require an EDF even if payment is received after that date. Resident individuals exporting services are exempt from filing a separate EDF; it will be deemed submitted once they provide the necessary information to their authorised dealer (AD) bank for crediting the inward remittance.

Authorised dealer (AD) banks cannot insist on an EDF before crediting inward remittances of up to ₹10 lakh for non-individual service exporters or any amount received by resident individuals. However, non-individual exporters receiving individual remittances exceeding the threshold must submit the declaration before the proceeds are credited.

SOFTEX Form Discontinued For Software Exports

The RBI also clarified that the SOFTEX form, earlier required for software exports, has been discontinued from October 1. Software exporters operating in the Domestic Tariff Area can now submit the EDF to any AD bank or the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), while those operating from Special Economic Zones can submit it to the respective development commissioner.

Also Watch:

For service exports, the EDF must generally be submitted within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice is raised. For services other than software, exporters can also submit the form on or before receipt of payment. AD banks may extend the deadline after examining the reasons provided by exporters, according to the RBI statement.

Import Declaration Exemptions And Reporting Requirements

On imports of services, the RBI said resident individuals and non-individual importers with invoice or contract values of up to ₹10 lakh need not furnish a separate import declaration. The information already provided to banks for processing outward remittances will suffice.

However, banks must continue reporting the relevant transactions in the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) and Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS).

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/