Tanzania Tragedy: At Least 28 Killed After Passenger Bus Collides With Truck And Bursts Into Flames On Morogoro–Dar es Salaam Highway | VIDEO

A deadly collision on the Morogoro–Dar es Salaam highway left a passenger bus engulfed in flames, with injured survivors taken to hospital | AI Generated File Image

Dar es Salaam, October 9, 2026: At least 28 people were killed after a passenger bus collided with a timber truck and caught fire in eastern Tanzania early on Friday, October 9, a fire and rescue official said. The accident took place at Mkambarani on the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam highway.

The bus was travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya when the collision occurred. Joseph Mwasabeja, acting commander of the Morogoro regional fire and rescue force, confirmed the incident and said the bus was destroyed in the fire.

Truck Was Trying To Overtake Vehicles

According to Mwasabeja, the timber truck was travelling from Iringa towards Dar es Salaam and was attempting to overtake other vehicles when it collided with the passenger bus, AP reports.

The impact was followed by a fire that destroyed the bus. The exact number of injured passengers was not immediately known, although some had been taken to hospital, Mwasabeja said at the accident site.

At least 28 people have been killed in a road accident involving a Scania lorry carrying timber and a passenger bus travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya. https://t.co/4ISmKlnCZf https://t.co/a9cHVY80mV — The Citizen Tanzania (@TheCitizenTz) October 9, 2026

Hospital Yet To Confirm Casualty Figures

Scholastica Ndunga, a spokeswoman for Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital, said the hospital would release figures for the dead and injured brought to the facility later.

The accident has once again highlighted concerns about road safety in Tanzania, where deadly collisions involving passenger vehicles have occurred in the past.

Similar Crash Killed 37 In June 2025

In June 2025, at least 37 people were killed when two buses collided in Tanzania’s northern Kilimanjaro region. Both vehicles caught fire following the collision.

Following that tragedy, President Samia Suluhu Hassan urged stricter adherence to road safety rules. The latest accident serves as another reminder of the importance of following traffic regulations to prevent such deadly incidents.

Africa Records World’s Highest Road Death Rate

Road accidents remain a serious concern across Africa. According to the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the continent has the world’s highest road death rate, with around 26 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with a global average of approximately 18.

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Despite accounting for only about 3 per cent of the world’s vehicles, Africa continues to face a disproportionately high number of road deaths. The latest tragedy in Tanzania underscores the urgent need for greater attention to road safety across the continent.

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