IndianOil to supply oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab

India’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil), has begun the supply of 150 Metric Tonnes of Oxygen at no cost to various hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. The first batch of the lifesaver medical grade Oxygen was dispatched today to MahaDurga Charitable Trust Hospital, New Delhi. Delhi is already facing an oxygen emergency situation.

In the face of a massive surge in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, IndianOil has diverted the high-purity oxygen used in its Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Unit to produce medical-grade liquid oxygen at its Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex. The throughput of the Unit has also been scaled down for a more critical cause.

Speaking on this initiative, Chairman IndianOil, S M Vaidya, reiterated IndianOil’s unstinted support to the country at this critical hour in every possible way. “All through the pandemic, our prime focus has been to ensure the supply of essential fuels 24X7. We have also stepped up the production of raw material for PPEs, and we are now providing lifesaving medical oxygen to hospitals. Our expertise and assets, including refineries, pipelines, petrochemical units, bottling plants, terminals and aviation fuel stations, will continue to serve the people despite the stiff challenges”, he added.