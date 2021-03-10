IndianOil opens Mumbai’s first all women operated retail outlet on International Women’s Day

Gurmeet Singh, Director (Marketing) declared M/s Vivanta Petroleum at IndianOil Nagar, Chembur as Mumbai’s first All Women Retail Outlet. This retail outlet operates with all women staff during general shift; ie from morning 06.00 AM to 02,00 PM, and is the first retail outlet in Mumbai operated by all women staff. Reiterating IndianOil’s resolve to strengthen the emergence of India’s women power and the Corporation’s commitment to provide polite and prompt service to customers, Gurmeet Singh said, “We are proud to open these all-women retail outlets that will increase our commitment to diversity and inclusion empower our female partners in new and meaningful ways”.

All the facilities at the outlet will be operated by women customer attendants in general shift. Felicitating the women customer attendants, Singh interacted with them and complimented them for taking up the noble task of serving the society. On this occasion, two eminent Women personalities from the city, Anagha Modak, visually challenged orator, TV anchor and Radio Jockey (RJ), who was recently decorated with best RJ award at the state level and Manisha Marathe, entrepreneur and Director of M/s. Saroj Sweets Pvt Ltd, Chembur were felicitated by Gurmeet Singh.