IndianOil’s Refineries Division celebrates National Safety Day – 2021

V K Raizada, Executive Director (Maintenance & Inspection), IndianOil, led the 50th National Safety Day celebrations at Refineries Headquarters, New Delhi on March 4, 2021, to commemorate the foundation of the National Safety Council.

In his address, Raizada urged everyone to work together to establish a Zero Tolerance Safety Culture at workplace and extend the same spirit all stake holders. During the event, Raizada unveiled a special ‘poster’ which emphasis on learning from past experiences and ensure a safer today, every moment.