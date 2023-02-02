Indian IT major TCS named leading IoT services provider in GCC region

Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for GCC Business and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Consulting and System Integration services1.

It said, “Buyers rated TCS highly in terms of its business and industrial IoT consulting and systems integration services, the company's delivery capabilities, its ability to offer flexible pricing options, and the perceived value for money, innovation capabilities, and communication… IDC considers TCS' strengths to be its portfolio enhancement strategy, R&D efforts, customer engagement, and service delivery.”

Read Also TCS launches Clever Energy Solution on Google Cloud to help organizations achieve their net zero...

“TCS leverages its deep contextual and domain knowledge, investments in research and innovation, expertise in AI, ML, IoT and next-gen technologies, and a consulting-led approach, to help leading enterprises harness new business models and create memorable customer experiences,” commented Sumanta Roy, Head of Middle East and Africa, TCS. “We are delighted and humbled to be recognized as a Leader in this report. This is a reflection of our vision, strategy, and commitment to grow our customer relationships in the Middle East, and drive superior business outcomes.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of IoT services spanning strategy and consulting services, implementation, technical and business integration services, and post deployment managed services. These services help organizations create new, boundaryless and pervasive business models, seamless customer experiences, optimized and responsive value chains, as well as enhance safety and security at the workplace.

Leveraging its Bringing Life to Things IoT business framework and its deep domain knowledge across industries like manufacturing, CPG, retail, energy, utilities, transportation, logistics, healthcare, hi-tech and telecom, TCS has built a rich set of industry-specific IoT solutions with predictive and self-aware systems that use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to sense and intelligently respond to changes in the physical environment.

Read Also German CxOs rank TCS No. 1 in customer satisfaction in independent survey

Krishna Chinta, Program Manager, Telecommunications and IoT, IDC Middle East and Africa, said, “Buyers rated TCS highly in terms of its business and industrial IoT consulting and systems integration services, the company's delivery capabilities, its ability to offer flexible pricing options, and the perceived value for money, innovation capabilities, and communication. These factors have encouraged buyers to spend more with the vendor. TCS also rated highly in terms of its ability to provide support at customers' operation."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)