German CxOs rank TCS No. 1 in customer satisfaction in independent survey

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction in Germany, in an independent survey of CXOs from top IT spending organizations.

The survey by Whitelane Research and Navisco ranked 22 IT service providers based on responses from more than 180 CxOs and senior decision makers of German organizations. It investigated over 450 unique IT sourcing relationships to assess service providers on eight Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) along service delivery, relationship, commercial and transformation. It also measured satisfaction by IT domains.

TCS was ranked at the top position by its clients in Germany, with an overall satisfaction score of 82%, compared to the industry average of 74%. TCS was also placed highest for Business Understanding (82%) and Service Delivery Quality (82%).

“We are thrilled to be ranked number one in customer satisfaction by our German clients and thank them for their continued trust and partnership,” said Bhuwan Agrawal, Head of Central Europe, TCS. “TCS leverages the power of technology to build a better future for clients, enabling them to seize business opportunities and grow. Our customer-centric approach, deep contextual knowledge, and investments in local talent, sustainability and innovation, are key pillars of our strength.”

TCS currently partners with over 100 leading German corporations in their growth and transformation journeys, including 19 of the DAX40 and numerous large and mid-sized companies like Hager Group and Ledvance GmbH.

“We would like to congratulate TCS on its top position in the customer satisfaction survey and endorse this positive assessment,” said Etienne Dock, SVP Digital & Information, Hager Group. “TCS’ teams have proven to be true professionals when it comes to designing organizational processes and other ongoing transformational projects at Hager Group. We are looking forward to further cooperation.”

“By helping customers on their growth and transformation journeys TCS has built true and lasting relationships with its clients in Germany. Maintaining high satisfaction scores over many years, through tough economic circumstances and rapidly evolving customer needs, is a great achievement. TCS’ dedicated teams should be congratulated for their outstanding performance," said Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing, Whitelane Research.

TCS has been present in Germany since 1991. Earlier this year, TCS was also recognized as a top employer in Germany by the Top Employers Institute.

Since 2013 Whitelane Research has conducted annual IT sourcing studies across Europe. The studies evaluate and rank the main IT and cloud service providers based on a set of key performance indicators and by segment. The study is considered one of the most representative reports in the outsourcing market.