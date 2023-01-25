TCS recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services in Europe by Everest Group | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Digital Workplace Services – Europe, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the report, enterprises looking to adopt a modular, scalable, and flexible approach to workplace transformation can prefer TCS for its offerings such as TCS Cognix and TCS COIN – its co-innovation network.

Highlighted as key strengths are the company’s sustainability focus with its multiple workplace sustainability use cases and metrics through TCS Clever Energy, as well as its outcome-based pricing model.

It goes on to say that TCS has very low attrition compared to its peers and invests in culture-building and invoking organization citizenship behavior.

“The rapid pace of digital transformation powered by advanced technologies is changing the way we work. TCS is partnering with a multitude of enterprises to holistically reimagine their workplaces to foster innovation, collaboration and enhance employee experience,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

“We believe being positioned as a Leader in this report is a testament to our investments in research and innovation and capabilities in contextualizing solutions based on clients’ environments to drive digital workplace transformations.”