e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTCS recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services in Europe by Everest Group

TCS recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services in Europe by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services’ modular, scalable and flexible approach to workplace transformation leveraging TCS Cognix and its focus on sustainability solutions, cited as key strengths

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
TCS recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services in Europe by Everest Group | Image: TCS (Representative)
Follow us on

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Digital Workplace Services – Europe, the company said in an exchange filing.

According to the report, enterprises looking to adopt a modular, scalable, and flexible approach to workplace transformation can prefer TCS for its offerings such as TCS Cognix and TCS COIN – its co-innovation network.

Highlighted as key strengths are the company’s sustainability focus with its multiple workplace sustainability use cases and metrics through TCS Clever Energy, as well as its outcome-based pricing model.

It goes on to say that TCS has very low attrition compared to its peers and invests in culture-building and invoking organization citizenship behavior.

Read Also
TCS titled 'Leader and Star Performer' in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Everest Group
article-image

“The rapid pace of digital transformation powered by advanced technologies is changing the way we work. TCS is partnering with a multitude of enterprises to holistically reimagine their workplaces to foster innovation, collaboration and enhance employee experience,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

“We believe being positioned as a Leader in this report is a testament to our investments in research and innovation and capabilities in contextualizing solutions based on clients’ environments to drive digital workplace transformations.”

RECENT STORIES

ONGC appoints Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman and CEO

ONGC appoints Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman and CEO

DGCA amends rules to compensate air passengers denied boarding, flight delays and cancellations

DGCA amends rules to compensate air passengers denied boarding, flight delays and cancellations

TCS recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services in Europe by Everest Group

TCS recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services in Europe by Everest Group

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Cipla net profit hits Rs 808 cr, income at Rs 5,810 cr; Bajaj Auto net profit at...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Cipla net profit hits Rs 808 cr, income at Rs 5,810 cr; Bajaj Auto net profit at...

Satish Reddy, Director of World News Network, To Start local News And Marketing In India

Satish Reddy, Director of World News Network, To Start local News And Marketing In India