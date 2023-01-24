TCS titled 'Leader and Star Performer' in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing by Everest Group | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services, said that the comapany has been recognized as a 'Leader and Star Performer' in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO), via an exchange filing.

TCS was named a Star Performer for demonstrating the most improvement year-on-year (YoY) over time on the PEAK Matrix.

The report states that TCS posted the highest YoY growth in FAO revenue among the Leaders, driven by large transformation deals and scope expansion in the areas of strategic F&A.

The report also cites that TCS has received one of the highest client satisfaction scores and has been appreciated by clients for its transformation capabilities, collaborative approach, relationship management and proactiveness.

TCS’ strong digital ecosystem, process mining tools, consulting capabilities, and comprehensive offerings including its robust BPaaS capabilities have been cited as key strengths in this report.

It further acknowledges TCS’ investments and efforts in enhancing its Cognix for F&A product suite and strengthening its industryspecific and FP&A offerings.

“The finance function is evolving into a strategic business team for their organizations, driving profitable growth and assuming a broader set of responsibilities linked to innovation, sustainability, and enterprise performance. Digital transformation is intrinsic to this, bringing in efficiency, insight, and value to the business. TCS is helping finance organizations across the globe lead this change by accelerating their digital transformation agenda using its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite – Cognix,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS.

“Our leadership ranking in this assessment is a testament to our market success, and forward-looking vision aligned to the CFO imperative.”

