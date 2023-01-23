TCS France ranks No1 in customer satisfaction in independent survey | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services has announced that the company has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction in France for the fourth consecutive year, in an exchange filing.

The ranking is awarded in an independent survey of CxOs of the country’s top IT spending organizations.

The Whitelane Research 2022 IT Sourcing Study, conducted in cooperation with Timspirit, surveyed 165 business leaders, covering 480 IT contracts.

TCS received an overall satisfaction score of 87% (+3% vs 2021), 16 percentage points higher than the industry average. TCS also ranked highest in 6 of the 8 performance indicators defined by Whitelane:

• Transformative innovation (80%, 13 percentage points higher than the average)

• Business understanding (90% 13 percentage points higher than the average)

• Service delivery quality (90%, 15 percentage points higher than the average)

• Sustainability (85%, 19 percentage points higher than the average)

• Account management quality (90%, 14 percentage points higher than the average)

• Price level (85%, 16 percentage points higher than the average)

"We are truly delighted to be ranked number one for customer satisfaction once again by French CxOs. Our continuous investments in local talent development, research and innovation, and intellectual property have helped us meet the evolving business and technology needs of French enterprises and become their preferred partner for growth and transformation," said Rammohan Gourneni, Country Head, TCS France.

"In a fast-changing business environment Tata Consultancy Services continues to hold the top position in our extensive Customer Satisfaction survey based on the rankings of business leaders in France for the 4th time in a row. TCS’ consistency in reaching such a high customer satisfaction score demonstrates their constant focus on building lasting relationships with their customers and their innovation approach," said Jef Loos, Head of Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research.

