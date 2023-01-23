e-Paper Get App
EaseMyTrip to set up offline retail stores through franchise model

The stores, which will be established under its brand EaseMyTrip Franchise, would serve walk-in clients seeking an in-store shopping experience

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
EaseMyTrip to set up offline retail stores through franchise model | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)
Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates the online travel portal EaseMyTrip.com, will set up offline retail stores through the franchise model, the company said in an exchange filing today.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, claims that the new business strategy is geared toward people who are not familiar with the internet. Through offline people assistance and customer product and service demos, this will benefit the brand in establishing trust and strengthening its reputation, the speaker claimed.

Anyone with a sizable customer base and network of high-net-worth consumers is qualified to open an EaseMyTrip franchise, according to the firm.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners were down 0.3% at 54.95 rupees at 12:55 IST on NSE.

article-image

