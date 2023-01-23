e-Paper Get App
ICICI Prudential Life allots 2,250 equity shares under employee stock option scheme

The equity shares are of the face value of ₹10 each as on January 23, 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
ICICI Prudential Life allots 2,250 equity shares under employee stock option scheme | Image: ICICI (Representative)
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has announced that the company has allotted 2,250 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each on January 23, 2023 under its employee stock option scheme, via an exchange filing.

article-image

