ICICI Prudential Life allots 2,250 equity shares under employee stock option scheme | Image: ICICI (Representative)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has announced that the company has allotted 2,250 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each on January 23, 2023 under its employee stock option scheme, via an exchange filing.

