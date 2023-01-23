TCS BaNCS helps Bitcoin Suisse AG transform its core business | Image: TCS BaNCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has helped Bitcoin Suisse AG (BTCS) create a next-generation crypto-financial technology platform, powered by TCS BaNCS for Banking, supporting the latter’s journey of becoming a leading global cryptofinancial services provider, via an exchange filing.

BTCS selected TCS BaNCS for its native support for digital assets and Swiss and global market readiness.

The secure and scalable cloud-based solution covers all core functions like brokerage, custody, payments for crypto assets, including risk monitoring and supervision capabilities, and ensures continued regulatory compliance in Switzerland.

The solution’s high level of straight-through processing enables faster turnaround times, resulting in further enhanced client experiences. Its best-in-class configurability is helping the company design and quickly launch new products at scale related to staking, vaults, and digital asset lending.

TCS BaNCS’ API-based architecture provides BTCS the flexibility to easily integrate and collaborate with trading partners and the wider crypto ecosystems.

Read Also India Grid Trust to acquire 100% stake in Khargone Transmission

Dr Dirk Klee, CEO, Bitcoin Suisse AG, stated, “At Bitcoin Suisse, our priority is to create value for our clients by constantly innovating and exploring new technologies, services, and products. The launch of this state-ofthe-art technology platform from TCS BaNCS sets the foundation to further establish Bitcoin Suisse as a leading crypto-financial services provider."

"With TCS, we have teamed up with a global partner who understands crypto assets and the specific needs of this industry. This unique cooperation allows us to deliver a core part of our business model in a highly scalable and secure fashion – thereby catering especially to our rapidly growing institutional client base.”

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Global Head, Financial Solutions, TCS said, "The TCS BaNCS solution will provide Bitcoin Suisse AG with the ability to rapidly launch innovative new products and services at scale and differentiate itself in the marketplace. With a platform that enables clients to access both digital and traditional assets securely, Bitcoin Suisse is scaling up its core business and strengthening its positioning in key growth segments. This deployment is a testimony to the leading-edge investments we have been making in TCS BaNCS to make our solutions future-ready"

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)