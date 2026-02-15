Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth: PropTiger

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR increased by 6 per cent in 2025, a sharp slowdown after a massive 49 per cent jump in 2024. | File Photo

New Delhi: Housing prices in Delhi-NCR increased by 6 per cent in 2025, a sharp slowdown after a massive 49 per cent jump in 2024, according to data released by PropTiger, now owned by Aurum PropTech. The moderation reflects softer demand after a steep rise in property rates during the 2022–2024 period.

Across the top eight cities, average housing prices rose 6 per cent in 2025 compared to a 17 per cent increase in 2024. The data shows that while prices are still rising, the pace has clearly slowed.

Aurum PropTech Executive Director Onkar Shetye said that stable pricing and controlled supply have helped maintain market balance. He added that developers have managed inventory well, creating a stable base for 2026.

Bengaluru Leads, Chennai Remains Flat

Among major cities, Bengaluru recorded the highest growth of 13 percent. Average prices in the city increased to Rs 8,533 per sq ft in 2025 from Rs 7,536 per sq ft in 2024. Industry experts say strong demand from IT professionals, growing Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and infrastructure development in North and East Bengaluru supported the rise.

In contrast, Chennai saw almost no change in prices, which remained around Rs 7,200 per sq ft.

In Delhi-NCR, prices rose to Rs 8,570 per sq ft from Rs 8,105 per sq ft. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a 4 per cent rise to Rs 13,164 per sq ft, while Pune recorded a marginal 1 per cent increase to Rs 7,192 per sq ft.

Ahmedabad prices grew 8 per cent to Rs 4,754 per sq ft. Hyderabad also saw an 8 percent rise to Rs 7,644 per sq ft. Kolkata recorded a 6 per cent increase to Rs 5,945 per sq ft.

Developers say higher land and construction costs also pushed prices upward. However, experts believe the market is now more stable, with genuine homebuyers driving demand rather than investors.