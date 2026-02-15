 ₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback

₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 19,675 crore in Indian equities in early February, signaling renewed confidence after months of heavy selling. Despite the fresh inflow, overall 2025 data still shows net outflows. Markets remain volatile, with global cues and policy clarity key to sustaining momentum.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested ₹19,675 crore in Indian equities in early February. |

Mumbai:  Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have returned to Indian stock markets in early February. In the first half of the month, they invested Rs 19,675 crore in equities.

This comes after three continuous months of heavy selling. Improved global conditions and the US–India trade deal have supported investor confidence.

Heavy Selling In Previous Months

Before February, FPIs had been pulling money out of Indian markets.

FPJ Shorts
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup
'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup

- January: Rs 35,962 crore withdrawn

- December: Rs 22,611 crore withdrawn

- November: Rs 3,765 crore withdrawn

Read Also
Foreign Investors Return After 3 Months Of Selling, FPIs Pump ₹8,100 Crore Into Indian Stocks In...
article-image

In total, FPIs have pulled out around Rs 1.66 lakh crore in 2025 so far. This has been one of the weakest periods for foreign inflows in recent years.

The selling was mainly due to global trade tensions, fears of US tariffs, volatile currency movements and high valuations in Indian markets.

Mixed Trend In February

Although February started with strong buying of Rs 19,675 crore in the first fortnight, overall data shows FPIs are still net sellers of Rs 1,374 crore so far this month.

They were net buyers on seven out of eleven trading sessions till February 13, and sellers on four days.

This shows that while confidence is improving, investors are still cautious.

Read Also
FPI Inflows Rebounding In Indian Equities, Long-Term Market Outlook Robust: Emkay Report
article-image

Markets Remain Under Pressure

Despite fresh FPI inflows, Indian markets ended sharply lower on Friday.

The BSE Sensex fell 1,048 points to close at 82,626.76.

The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 336 points to settle at 25,471.10.

Weak global cues and concerns about artificial intelligence impacting global growth affected sentiment.

What Lies Ahead?

Market experts say sustained global stability, clarity on trade policies and monetary decisions will be important to maintain FPI interest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
Budget 2026-27 Pushes MSMEs With ₹10,000 Crore Fund, Sector Contributes 35% Manufacturing Output
Budget 2026-27 Pushes MSMEs With ₹10,000 Crore Fund, Sector Contributes 35% Manufacturing Output
Sensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week
Sensex Falls 1,048 Points, Global Cues & FII Flows To Drive Markets Next Week
₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
₹3 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In A Week, TCS & Infosys Lead Market Cap Fall
₹919 Crore Hotel Horizon Deal Challenged, Oberoi Realty-Led Bid Under NCLAT Scanner
₹919 Crore Hotel Horizon Deal Challenged, Oberoi Realty-Led Bid Under NCLAT Scanner