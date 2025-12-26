 FPI Inflows Rebounding In Indian Equities, Long-Term Market Outlook Robust: Emkay Report
Foreign portfolio investor inflows into Indian equities are bouncing back, with a robust long-term outlook despite temporary rupee weakness, per Emkay Global. Sustained domestic flows expected due to unattractive fixed income options. Equity share in household savings to rise to 45% over 10 years; DIIs buffer volatility. Gold's rising share is unlikely to impact equity inflows significantly.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
File Image

Mumbai: The foreign investors’ inflows in the Indian domestic equities is bouncing back and the long-term outlook for markets is robust, a report showed on Friday. The weakness in the rupee may keep foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) away, with a return expected only after the currency stabilises for an extended spell (1-2 months), according to the note by Emkay Global Financial Services.

“However, we believe this is a temporary wobble. The long-term outlook for domestic flows is robust, in our view,” it added. Low nominal interest and withdrawal of tax benefits to debt mutual funds have made fixed income an unattractive option for long-term savers. Unless there is a deep and extended market correction (unlikely, in our view), we expect continued and sustained domestic flows into equities, the note explained.

“We do not see a major impact, as data does not suggest any major consumption boost from the resultant wealth effect. We also do not see an impact on incremental equity flows. As such, there is no historic correlation between gold prices and equities flows,” the report said.

India Has Vast Potential To Boost Exports To New Zealand, Reduce Dependence On China: GTRI Report

Gold, Silver Soar To Record Highs On Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Rate Cuts

Adani Group Seals 33 Acquisitions Worth ₹80,000 Crore, Showcasing Post-Hindenburg Resilience

Gold Prices Smash All Records In Just 24 Hours, Know- What Suddenly Pushed Gold To Historic Highs?

Zepto To Confidentially Pre-File DRHP With SEBI On December 26 For 2026 IPO

