Glenmark launches Akynzeo I.V. in India for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting

Akynzeo I.V., a fixed dose combination of fosnetupitant (235mg) and palonosetron (0.25mg), will be available as a single-dose, ready-to-dilute I.V. injection and it offers prevention from both acute and delayed phases of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Glenmark launches Akynzeo I.V. in India for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting | Image: Glenmark (Representative)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., global pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of a unique I.V. injection formulation, Akynzeo I.V., for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV),in India, the company said via an exchange filing.

The launch is under an exclusive licensing agreement with Helsinn, a Swiss biopharma group company.

Akynzeo I.V. is a fixed dose combination of fosnetupitant (235 mg) and palonosetron (0.25 mg), and is available as a ready-to-dilute I.V. injection.

It is administered as a single infusion 30 minutes prior to the start of each chemotherapy cycle that helps prevent, both, acute and delayed phases of CINV. The drug is already being marketed in the EU, the US, and Australia.

On the occasion of the launch, Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “At Glenmark, we are unwavering in our pursuit to help patients and clinicians in cancer care."

"Chemotherapy is the most common form of cancer treatment, with nausea and vomiting being two of its most debilitating side‐effects. Akynzeo I.V. is a convenient, single‐dose, ready‐to‐dilute I.V. injection that covers, both, the acute and the delayed phases of CINV, thereby enabling patients to avoid multiple antiemetic drugs, and improving compliance.”

Helsinn Group CEO, Giorgio Calderari, said, “Akynzeo I.V. would provide a new prophylactic option for patients in India, undergoing chemotherapy and who are at risk of CINV. We are delighted to partner with Glenmark who has an excellent footprint in this region and is trusted with providing the best treatment options for cancer patients.”

